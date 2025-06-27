The Timberwolves entered the second round of the NBA playoffs in May against Golden State. This caused a few one-time newspaper reporters now with national connections to show up at Target Center.
They were staying at downtown hotels near the arena. And one veteran of covering events such as “Falcons 30, Vikings 27″ in January 1999, and Kevin Garnett bringing his imaginary weapons to defeat Sacramento in a seventh game in 2004 (still the best Wolves series ever), said to me:
“What is going on with your town? You can walk blocks without finding any retail. You can’t buy a shirt.”
Best I could do was point out there was a Target a short walk from the hotel. That wasn’t quite in his wheelhouse. He was more of a guy for Hubert White — the high-end store for the finely tailored businessperson that regrettably gave up in 2023, after nearly 90 years downtown.
The answer many people insist on bellowing is that downtown fell into this decline when George Floyd was murdered five years ago, and the violent protest not only destroyed much of Lake Street and other areas of south Minneapolis, it also spread to downtown.
That perception of downtown danger has been part of it, certainly, but the opinion here is the retail disappearance is based more on the COVID-19 restrictions that led to people being ordered to work at home.
And since then, all attempts to get these spoiled brats back into their downtown offices in similar numbers have failed miserably.
We’ve been in the same first-ring suburb near Hwy. 100 since 1988. Never seen as much traffic as in the past four years. Cars trying to make that turn from I-394 through the Lowry Tunnel now can be found backed up a mile at 1:30 p.m.