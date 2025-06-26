Where Timberwolves owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez made their money

Marc Lore was, by one measure, the highest-paid CEO in America a decade ago.
Alex Rodriguez, long known by his nickname A-Rod, has still earned more money playing baseball than any other player to date.
Yet even those big-money bona-fides aren’t enough on their own to buy a major sports franchise in 2025, as record valuations close the gates to all but the elite of the elite.
For Lore and Rodriguez to even consider leading this week’s $1.5 billion purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, it took mega-deals and partnerships.
Lore would say it took VCP.
“I have a framework I call VCP: vision, capital, people,” Lore said in an interview this week. “It’s a framework to get everyone aligned on a shared vision, a shared strategy on how to get there, and building the right organizational structure to support it, making sure you’re well-capitalized and have a capital plan.”
Today, Rodriguez has an estimated net worth of $350 million. Lore is worth about $2.9 billion, per Forbes.
And as they became richer, part of their wealth strategy was to invest in other businesses. All that allowed the two to find the partners needed to buy the pro basketball franchises.