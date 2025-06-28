DETROIT - Byron Buxton’s home run Saturday, his eighth in the past two weeks, moved him past Aaron Judge and into the American League lead.
Not that lead.
Buxton also stole second base, the fifth time this season he has done both in a game, one more than the Yankees’ slugger. He’s tied with the Brewers’ Christian Yelich for the major league lead.
The stolen base during the 10-5 loss to the Tigers was also Buxton’s 15th of the season without being caught and extends his streak of successful steals to 20, dating to early May of last season. Only four Twins have successfully stolen 20 consecutive bases — something Buxton has now done three times, including the team record of 31 in a row from 2017-19.
“He just gets to full speed so fast. Like one step, and he’s at top speed,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Great sprinters are like that, too.”
Buxton was somehow thrown out in back-to-back games by White Sox catchers Martín Maldonado and Korey Lee on April 30 and May 1, 2024 — but has otherwise been perfect since September 2021, 41-for-41.
And at 108-for-120 for his career, Buxton is also the only player in major league history with more than 100 steals and a 90% success rate.
“As good as it gets,” Baldelli said. “Watching him run is one of the joys of our game.”