Neal: Rocco Baldelli is the right person to manage Twins

The timing might have been a little odd, and the knowledge comes during a stretch of bad baseball. But it was learned last week that Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had the 2026 option year on his contract picked up at some point this season.
That’s a sign that the Twins believe that Baldelli is not what ails this team, so it amounts to a vote of confidence, telling him he is going to be the man running the show in the near future.
And I agree with the decision. Baldelli is working with what is given him, a talented team with some underperforming players — is it Rocco’s fault that his $200 million shortstop has a 0.1 WAR?
Baldelli still has the right touch in leading this club. He has won three division titles over his previous six seasons. He has done something right.
His players have not quit on him. They rallied last Sunday before losing 9-8 to Milwaukee. They rallied from a 5-0 deficit on Tuesday against Seattle only to lose 6-5 when Jhoan Duran hit two batters in the toe as he loaded the bases before yielding a sacrifice fly. Then they bounced back to win 2-0 on Wednesday, with the pitching staff stepping up, and then rolled past the Mariners after long Thursday rain delay.
That shows they are still responding to him.
Baldelli’s approach during this period is to not overreact. He knows what the Twins are capable of and has encouraged them to remember that they were good enough to win 13 consecutive games earlier in the season.
“Almost all the time, you are going to get what you need from all these guys,” Baldelli said. “They’re professionals. I don’t necessarily bring up the standings or where you’re at. But maybe once in a while, it’s not the wrong thing to say to a team.