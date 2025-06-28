DETROIT - Bailey Ober equaled a record held by a Hall of Famer on Saturday.
If only that accomplishment was as great as it sounds.
Ober, scuffling through perhaps the worst month of his career, surrendered four home runs to the Tigers’ rugged lineup, more than enough to snap the Twins’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers scored in seven of the eight innings they batted, and walked — well, trotted — away with a 10-5 victory at Comerica Park.
In succumbing to all that firepower, Ober tied Bert Blyleven’s Twins record of 14 home runs allowed in a calendar month, a mark that has stood for 39 years and one month. In fact, only one pitcher in MLB history has allowed more: Pedro Ramos of the Washington Senators — yep, the Twins’ original forefathers — with 17 in June 1957.
It’s quite a tumble for the tall righthander who surrendered only three homers over 30 innings in April, and just two in 29⅓ innings in May.
But 10 runs allowed isn’t exactly new for the Twins’ pitching staff, which has allowed opponents to reach double-digits seven times this season — all of them in June, a month that mercifully has only one game remaining, albeit against Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on Sunday night.