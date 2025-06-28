The Twins’ eight hits couldn’t match the Tigers’ run-scoring, though. Kerry Carpenter got the Derby started in the third inning with a shot into the right field seats. An inning later, Gleyber Torres bombed one over the center field fence, just out of Harrison Bader’s reach. Riley Green led off the fifth inning with a blast into the seats in right, and Zach McKinstry kept one just inside the right field foul pole in the sixth.