Twins

Minnesota Twins fall to Detroit Tigers as Bailey Ober’s month of difficulty continues

Bailey Ober gave up four home runs and ran his June total to 14, equaling a mark Bert Blyleven has held for 39 years.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 28, 2025 at 8:45PM
Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws during the third inning Saturday, when the Detroit Tigers added to his run of trouble. (Jose Juarez/The Associated Press)

DETROIT - Bailey Ober equaled a record held by a Hall of Famer on Saturday.

If only that accomplishment was as great as it sounds.

Ober, scuffling through perhaps the worst month of his career, surrendered four home runs to the Tigers’ rugged lineup, more than enough to snap the Twins’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers scored in seven of the eight innings they batted, and walked — well, trotted — away with a 10-5 victory at Comerica Park.

In succumbing to all that firepower, Ober tied Bert Blyleven’s Twins record of 14 home runs allowed in a calendar month, a mark that has stood for 39 years and one month. In fact, only one pitcher in MLB history has allowed more: Pedro Ramos of the Washington Senators — yep, the Twins’ original forefathers — with 17 in June 1957.

It’s quite a tumble for the tall righthander who surrendered only three homers over 30 innings in April, and just two in 29⅓ innings in May.

But 10 runs allowed isn’t exactly new for the Twins’ pitching staff, which has allowed opponents to reach double-digits seven times this season — all of them in June, a month that mercifully has only one game remaining, albeit against Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on Sunday night.

BOXSCORE: Tigers 10, Twins 5

MLB standings

Byron Buxton, meanwhile, collected three hits, including his 19th home run of the season, and Carlos Correa cracked a two-run shot, his seventh. Buxton even made a little history of his own by stealing second base in the first inning, his 20th consecutive successful steal. It’s the third time in his career that Buxton has stolen 20 in a row, including a stretch of 31 straight from 2017-19.

The Twins’ eight hits couldn’t match the Tigers’ run-scoring, though. Kerry Carpenter got the Derby started in the third inning with a shot into the right field seats. An inning later, Gleyber Torres bombed one over the center field fence, just out of Harrison Bader’s reach. Riley Green led off the fifth inning with a blast into the seats in right, and Zach McKinstry kept one just inside the right field foul pole in the sixth.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See More

