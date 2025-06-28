Alas, the Home Run Derby is the only skills challenge that Major League Baseball has scheduled for the day before this year’s game, which takes place July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. And though Buxton would seem to be just as qualified for that exhibition of baseball excellence — the Baxley, Ga., native leads the Twins with 18 home runs, including his 425-foot blast vs. the Tigers on Friday — as a sprint, the Twins center fielder said Friday he has not been approached to take part.