Twins’ Byron Buxton says he hasn’t been asked about Home Run Derby in Atlanta

The Georgia native said “it would be hard to turn that down” if extended an invitation, but so far none has come.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 28, 2025 at 1:30AM
Twins star Byron Buxton reacts after hitting a home run against the Tigers on Friday night at Detroit. (Jose Juarez)

DETROIT – Attention, All-Star Monday planners:

“If there was a 100-yard dash” during All-Star festivities, Byron Buxton said with enthusiasm, “I’d be the first one to sign up.”

Alas, the Home Run Derby is the only skills challenge that Major League Baseball has scheduled for the day before this year’s game, which takes place July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. And though Buxton would seem to be just as qualified for that exhibition of baseball excellence — the Baxley, Ga., native leads the Twins with 18 home runs, including his 425-foot blast vs. the Tigers on Friday — as a sprint, the Twins center fielder said Friday he has not been approached to take part.

“I’d be interested, for sure. I’d think about it” if MLB approached him about taking part in the long-ball contest, he said. “The fact that it’s in Georgia, to do something like with family and people who have known me a long time being there for it, it would be hard to turn that down.”

MLB has revealed only two of the eight participants — Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 32 homers, and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña — for the July 14 Derby. The league has not indicated whether more sluggers will be named before All-Star selection Sunday, this year on July 6.

No Twins player has been invited to the Home Run Derby since 2017, when Miguel Sano lost in the finals 11-10 to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in Miami. Judge, who said the derby worsened a shoulder injury that required surgery after that season, has not participated since despite leading the AL in homers three times, and has already ruled out this year’s contest.

Seven Twins have taken part in the Home Run Derby since it became a part of the All-Star festivities at, coincidentally, the Metrodome in 1985. Justin Morneau, the only Twins player to take part twice, is also the only Twin to have won it, beating the Rangers’ Josh Hamilton in 2008 at Yankee Stadium.

Could Buxton become the second Twins winner, if invited? “I mean, I’d be inspired, playing in Georgia,” Buxton said. “But that’s not something I’m worried about right now.”

An All-Star again?

Speaking of not thinking about being invited to Atlanta, Willi Castro insists his mind is on winning games, not whether he will spend next month’s All-Star break in uniform.

But “this time, they’re not going to get me by surprise,” Castro said with a grin.

Castro was memorably in disbelief when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli knocked on his hotel-room door in San Francisco last July. Castro feared he was in trouble with the manager, and was shocked when Baldelli told him he had been selected as a replacement player on the AL team.

What slump? Twins roll to 10 runs against the Mariners, win again

Recovering from hamstring injury, Lewis set to begin rehab assignment

His 2025 season has arguably been even better than his All-Star year, albeit interrupted for three weeks in late April and early May by an oblique injury. He entered Friday’s game with an OPS 100 points higher than his 2024 season mark, .817 to .717, his .453 slugging percentage is higher than every regular but Buxton, and he’s started a dozen games or more at four different positions.

“For sure, I feel the same as last year, really consistent,” the 28-year-old Castro said. “I try to do something every day to help the team win, that’s what makes a great season to me.”

His manager appreciates that, and Castro in general.

“We’re talking about a switch hitter, we’re talking about a guy that can play virtually every day against almost any pitcher. We’re going to feel good about the matchup we’re going to get from him,” Baldelli said. “He’s been able to always be improving. That’s just the mentality that he has on both sides of the ball. He likes to work, he figures things out, and then he ultimately succeeds a lot.”

Castro finished a distant seventh in fan voting for the second-base starting job, announced Thursday, but knows from last year’s experience, when he was chosen to replace Houston’s Jose Altuve five days before the game, that good news could come at any time.

He kept his jersey, autographed balls and bats, a commemorative glove and “one of the best helmets I’ve ever used” from his experience in Arlington, Texas, last year. So would he like to add to his collection in Atlanta next month?

“I would be proud to go and represent the Twins,” Castro said. “It would be awesome to go there again. If they think I should go, sure. But I’ll just keep working hard to help this team. That’s the most important thing.”

A freebie for patient fans

Even though the game was eventually played, the Twins have decided to treat Thursday’s 10-1 victory over Seattle, which began after a 4-hour, 22-minute rain delay, as a postponement as far as ticket-buyers are concerned.

The Twins will be sending out communication next week to fans who purchased tickets for the game with details on how to redeem their complimentary tickets for a future game at Target Field.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

