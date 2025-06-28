DETROIT – Attention, All-Star Monday planners:
“If there was a 100-yard dash” during All-Star festivities, Byron Buxton said with enthusiasm, “I’d be the first one to sign up.”
Alas, the Home Run Derby is the only skills challenge that Major League Baseball has scheduled for the day before this year’s game, which takes place July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. And though Buxton would seem to be just as qualified for that exhibition of baseball excellence — the Baxley, Ga., native leads the Twins with 18 home runs, including his 425-foot blast vs. the Tigers on Friday — as a sprint, the Twins center fielder said Friday he has not been approached to take part.
“I’d be interested, for sure. I’d think about it” if MLB approached him about taking part in the long-ball contest, he said. “The fact that it’s in Georgia, to do something like with family and people who have known me a long time being there for it, it would be hard to turn that down.”
MLB has revealed only two of the eight participants — Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 32 homers, and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña — for the July 14 Derby. The league has not indicated whether more sluggers will be named before All-Star selection Sunday, this year on July 6.
No Twins player has been invited to the Home Run Derby since 2017, when Miguel Sano lost in the finals 11-10 to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in Miami. Judge, who said the derby worsened a shoulder injury that required surgery after that season, has not participated since despite leading the AL in homers three times, and has already ruled out this year’s contest.
Seven Twins have taken part in the Home Run Derby since it became a part of the All-Star festivities at, coincidentally, the Metrodome in 1985. Justin Morneau, the only Twins player to take part twice, is also the only Twin to have won it, beating the Rangers’ Josh Hamilton in 2008 at Yankee Stadium.
Could Buxton become the second Twins winner, if invited? “I mean, I’d be inspired, playing in Georgia,” Buxton said. “But that’s not something I’m worried about right now.”