By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 12:11AM
Twins outfielder Matt Wallner celebrates at home with shortstop Carlos Correa after hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning Thursday at Target Field. The Twins put up eight runs in the sixth. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins reached the halfway point in their turbulent season Thursday, and their 10-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners captured their streakiness.

After sitting through a 4-hour, 22-minute rain delay at Target Field, the offense rewarded the remaining fans with an eight-run sixth inning. It was the most runs they’ve scored during an inning in more than two years as seven consecutive batters reached base.

Simeon Woods Richardson pitched five scoreless innings, permitting two hits and one walk, as the Twins salvaged a series split in their four games against Seattle. The Twins’ pitching staff, which has the worst ERA in the majors this month, came within one out of a shutout.

The Twins closed the first half of the season with a 39-42 record. As they showed during this latest homestand, it was filled with extreme highs and brutal lows. There was a 13-game winning streak in May. They’ve had four losing streaks that stretched at least four games.

It’s the fewest wins for a Twins team through 81 games since 2021 — they were 45-36 at this point last season — yet they sit in the thick of a mediocre group of American League wild-card hopefuls.

Trevor Larnach opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the fifth inning against Mariners starter Emerson Hancock, and Brooks Lee greeted reliever Zach Pop with a solo homer to begin the sixth.

Pop lost his command afterward, and the Twins pounced. After Pop walked two batters, Byron Buxton lined an RBI double down the third base line.

A fielding error from third baseman Ben Williamson gave the Twins an extra out, and they responded with three straight run-scoring hits. Willi Castro hit an RBI double off the left field wall, Carlos Correa dropped a two-run single to left field and Matt Wallner followed with a two-run homer to center.

The eight-run inning, the most runs the Twins have scored during an inning since a nine-run first inning in a road game against the New York Yankees on April 13, 2023, drew a standing ovation from the devout fans who stuck through the rain delay from the announced crowd of 19,666.

It was the second-longest rain delay in Target Field history, behind a 4-hour, 50-minute delay June 22, 2017.

BOXSCORE: Twins 10, Mariners 1

Woods Richardson, who earned his first big-league win since April 26, didn’t give up his first hit until a two-out double in the fourth inning. Back in the major leagues after Zebby Matthews went down with a shoulder injury at the beginning of the month, Woods Richardson has yielded seven hits over his past 16 innings.

Seattle played the final four innings without a designated hitter after former Twins catcher Mitch Garver exited because he took a foul ball to his mask. Garver was examined by a trainer for a couple of minutes before the trainer walked with him to the clubhouse.

The Mariners had three two-out hits off Twins reliever Cole Sands in the ninth inning with position-player pitcher Miles Mastrobuoni driving in a run through an infield single.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

