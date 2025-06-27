The Twins reached the halfway point in their turbulent season Thursday, and their 10-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners captured their streakiness.
After sitting through a 4-hour, 22-minute rain delay at Target Field, the offense rewarded the remaining fans with an eight-run sixth inning. It was the most runs they’ve scored during an inning in more than two years as seven consecutive batters reached base.
Simeon Woods Richardson pitched five scoreless innings, permitting two hits and one walk, as the Twins salvaged a series split in their four games against Seattle. The Twins’ pitching staff, which has the worst ERA in the majors this month, came within one out of a shutout.
The Twins closed the first half of the season with a 39-42 record. As they showed during this latest homestand, it was filled with extreme highs and brutal lows. There was a 13-game winning streak in May. They’ve had four losing streaks that stretched at least four games.
It’s the fewest wins for a Twins team through 81 games since 2021 — they were 45-36 at this point last season — yet they sit in the thick of a mediocre group of American League wild-card hopefuls.
Trevor Larnach opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the fifth inning against Mariners starter Emerson Hancock, and Brooks Lee greeted reliever Zach Pop with a solo homer to begin the sixth.
Pop lost his command afterward, and the Twins pounced. After Pop walked two batters, Byron Buxton lined an RBI double down the third base line.
A fielding error from third baseman Ben Williamson gave the Twins an extra out, and they responded with three straight run-scoring hits. Willi Castro hit an RBI double off the left field wall, Carlos Correa dropped a two-run single to left field and Matt Wallner followed with a two-run homer to center.