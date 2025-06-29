Review: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic stays weird for Treasure Island Casino show

Most zany comedians eventually run out of steam. Steve Martin stopped jamming an arrow through his head. Groucho Marx reinvented himself as a game show host. Bob Hope eventually couldn’t say “Good evening” without cue cards.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, who turns 66 in October, hasn’t followed that path. In his sold-out, outdoor show at Treasure Island Casino Saturday, he was just as goofy and energetic as he was back in 1979, when Minnesotan Dr. Demento started playing “My Bologna” on his radio show.
Even if you find parody songs only slightly less annoying than limericks, you had to admire Yankovic’s stamina.
Over the course of two hours, he made more than 10 costume changes, hit the high notes on “Smells Like Nirvana,” delivered an impressive high kick during a tribute to the Flintstones and rapped with the efficiency of someone one-third his age.
Yankovic’s endurance fell short of the Mick Jagger or Bruce Springsteen level, but he certainly earned the right to reference James Brown at the end of the main set, shrugging off the cape a roadie had draped over his shoulders.
This show wasn’t as ambitious as Yankovic’s last local appearance, the 2019 Minnesota State Fair, where he shared the stage with a 41-piece orchestra. He tried making up for that lack of spectacle Saturday by leaning heavily on elaborate video clips in the background.
The clips, while amusing, were also distracting.
Those who got wrapped up in watching a prerecorded Donny Osmond dance to “White & Nerdy,” might have missed the top-notch, eight-piece backing band camping it up in person and the sight of Yankovic sweating as much as Albert Brooks in “Broadcast News.”