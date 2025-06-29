Twin Cities

Tornadoes reported in Carver County after sirens awake Twin Cities residents

The storm lashed parts of southwestern Minnesota with strong winds.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 29, 2025 at 1:56PM
The risk of severe weather in southern Minnesota on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. (National Weather Service)

Twin Cities residents awoke last night to tornado sirens amid reports of a string of tornadoes in Carver County.

The storm system caused hundreds of residents to lose power, Xcel reported Sunday morning, with strong winds lashing parts of southwestern Minnesota as well.

In Canby, a small town in Yellow Medicine County, winds reached 74 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Casey Namken, the county’s emergency management director, said the overnight storm brought widespread flooding to the area.

More thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities Sunday morning, as crowds make their way to Loring Park and downtown Minneapolis for the annual Pride parade.

Jp Lawrence of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

