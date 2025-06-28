Weather

Douglas: A spate of thunder-free days starts Tuesday

Storms could flare up Sunday, Monday and on July 4th.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 28, 2025 at 8:26PM

Summer brings a tasteless smorgasbord of new weather risks, from flash flooding to lightning to excessive heat.

June and July are peak months for “nocturnal thunderstorms,” which is not a medical ailment but a forecast challenge, especially during early summer.

After dark, strong thermals of warm air fade and low-level jet stream winds can focus on warm, frontal boundaries, triggering swarms of storms with nearly continuous lightning and junglelike downpours. That was the case the last couple of nights. Warm fronts strengthen at night while cold fronts intensify during the heat of afternoon warming.

But will it rain on July 4th, you might be wondering. Another thunderstorm may flare up Sunday, best chance is south of the Twin Cities, with instability showers Monday afternoon, especially up north. Then three warm, sunny, thunder-free days Tuesday, Wednesday and much of Thursday before the next threat of storms on the 4th of July. Probably not an all-day rain, but Friday puddle potential is high.

If it’s any consolation, sunshine returns next weekend.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

