In Their Shoes: What is life like as an Olympic long-distance runner?

In summer 2021, Dakotah Popehn walked away from life as a full-time distance runner after just six months as a professional.
Something just didn’t feel right, so the St. Francis native and Hopkins resident did a career 180, picking up a job as a paralegal working in patent law.
“Slightly different,” Popehn said of her two career paths.
But just three years later, the 30-year-old was back at work as a runner, to put it humbly. She’d actually become an Olympian as one of three American women to run the marathon at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. She finished 12th, the best of all North American racers.
Popehn, whose maiden name was Lindwurm, now runs for local long-distance running team Minnesota Distance Elite and has sponsors including athletic apparel brand Puma. She’s competed in the Boston Marathon, Chicago Marathon, New York City Half Marathon and the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, where she finished second in 2023.
Life as a pro athlete can be surreal, such as having a Wikipedia page, which Popehn finds “hilarious.” She’s never edited it herself but said one local figure has: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
“The coolest thing ever,” she said. “He’s a runner himself, so he’s got skin in the game.”
In an interview edited for clarity and length, Popehn shares what it’s like to be in her (running) shoes.