In Their Shoes: What is life like as an Olympic long-distance runner?

We’re not making the type of money other professional athletes are. I’m no Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. You have to be thoughtful about paychecks. When you make the Olympic team, you get insurance for a year, so that’s not something I’m having to worry about now. But I’ll likely have to next year. You definitely have to be more responsible. I’ve set up my own 401(k), for example, so I hopefully someday can retire.