The Wild in the NHL draft: Meet the picks

Here are the Wild’s picks, made Saturday in the 2025 NHL entry draft in Los Angeles, with comments by Judd Brackett, director of amateur scouting.
Theodor Hallquisth
Second round, 52nd overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 6-2, 186
Hometown: Taby, Sweden
2024-25 team: Orebro (Sweden-Jr.)
Statistics: five goals, 22 points in 41 games
Comment: “He can separate players from pucks, and he just takes short routes to pucks. He’s very assertive, which we like. We saw improvements in skating as the year went on, which I think is a testament to sort of what he’s made of: He’s a high-character kid, and we think he’ll just continue to improve.”