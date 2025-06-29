The Wild in the NHL draft: Meet the picks

Wild

Minnesota Wild in the NHL draft: Meet the picks

The Wild chose five players on Day 2 after going without a choice in the first round.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 29, 2025 at 12:43AM
The NHL draft began Friday and carried over to Saturday, (Steve Marcus/The Associated Press)

Here are the Wild’s picks, made Saturday in the 2025 NHL entry draft in Los Angeles, with comments by Judd Brackett, director of amateur scouting.

Theodor Hallquisth

Second round, 52nd overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-2, 186

Hometown: Taby, Sweden

2024-25 team: Orebro (Sweden-Jr.)

Statistics: five goals, 22 points in 41 games

Comment: “He can separate players from pucks, and he just takes short routes to pucks. He’s very assertive, which we like. We saw improvements in skating as the year went on, which I think is a testament to sort of what he’s made of: He’s a high-character kid, and we think he’ll just continue to improve.”

Adam Benak

Fourth round, 102nd overall

Position: center

Height/weight: 5-8, 164

Hometown: Znojmo, Czech Republic

2024-25 team: Youngstown (United States Hockey League)

Statistics: 17 goals, 59 points in 56 games

Comment: “He’s a possession player who navigates the ice really well. Knows where everyone is at all times. Quick. He’s got great one-touch ability in terms of cross-seams, so it opens up some lanes. So, despite the size, he finds room out there, and if you’re out there, you better have your stick down.”

Lirim Amidovski

Fourth round, 121st overall

Position: right wing

Height/weight: 6-1, 180

Hometown: Alliston, Ontario

2024-25 team: North Bay (Ontario Hockey League)

Statistics: 19 goals, 32 points in 67 games

Comment: “He plays with sort of reckless abandon. He’s a real heavy forechecker, up and down his lane, sort of a north-south type skater. Physical at the point, gets to the net.”

Carter Klippenstein

Fourth round, 123rd overall

Position: center

Height/weight: 6-3, 180

Hometown: Lethbridge, Alberta

2024-25 team: Brandon (Western Hockey League)

Statistics: 14 goals, 28 points in 58 games

Comment: “Plays with an abrasive, physical nature, too. Will stand up for teammates when he has to. Shot blocker. Good penalty killer.”

Justin Kipkie

Fifth round, 141st overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-4, 208

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

2024-25 team: Victoria (WHL)

Statistics: 12 goals, 62 points in 64 games

Comment: “Handles the puck well. Moves it well. Just an opportunity for us. He’s going to buy a little more time and go to college. So, if he continues on this growth, we think it’s a great late option for us.”

