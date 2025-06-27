RandBall: Frederick Gaudreau trade symbolizes end of Suter/Parise buyout era

In mid-July 2021, not long into the NHL offseason, Wild GM Bill Guerin made a choice to give the organization a hard and arguably necessary reset:
The Wild were buying out the last four years of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise’s contracts, taking on a manageable cap hit in Year One ($4.7 million), huge dead cap hits of $12.7 million to $14.7 million in Years 2-4 and negligible hits in Years 5-8 ($1.6 million).
In a statement at the time, which Guerin has repeated often in some form since, the GM said: “There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”
The Wild wanted a different locker room culture and trajectory. But they also understood the reality.
And two weeks after those buyouts were announced, that reality led them to a player that would come to symbolize the most onerous of the buyout years: Frederick Gaudreau.
He signed a bargain two-year, $2.4 million contract in late July 2021 as a trusty but under-utilized center with just 103 NHL games to his name despite being 28 years old. He signed a five-year, $10.5 million extension after his second season — a raise but still a team-friendly deal.
Gaudreau proved to be durable and usually reliable, scoring 56 goals in four years with the Wild while playing all 82 games twice.
But as I noted on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast in a conversation with Minnesota Star Tribune beat writer Sarah McLellan, Gaudreau’s limits as a player contrasted with his relative bargain status encapsulated the floor but also the ceiling between which the Wild operated these last four seasons. And his trade Thursday to Seattle for a fourth-round pick is the sort of move the Wild just couldn’t have dreamed of making for a while now.