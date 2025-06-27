Former Twins prospect Gipson-Long, who was traded to the Tigers in 2022, will make his second start since being activated by the Tigers on June 4. Gipson-Long, who was selected by the Twins in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, began the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery and hip surgery in 2024. … Skubal is 34-9 with a 2.45 ERA in 62 starts over the past three seasons. Skubal, who didn’t pitch against the Twins in April, is 4-3 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 career starts against the Twins. He was 2-0 in three starts against the Twins last season. …