Twins-Tigers series preview: Starting pitchers, radio-TV information, injury report

Detroit leads the American League in victories with 51 and in runs with 410.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 1:30PM
Detroit outfielder Riley Greene is fresh off a hitting streak as he and the Tigers encounter the Twins. (Paul Sancya/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

THREE-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 6:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP David Festa (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.58)

Saturday, 12:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Bailey Ober (4-5, 4.90 ERA) vs. RHP Casey Mize (7-2, 2.88)

Sunday, 6:10 p.m., ESPN: RHP Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (39-42) open a six-game road trip after going 2-5 in a seven-game homestand. The Twins defeated Seattle 10-1 on Thursday to gain a split of a four-game series with the Mariners, who won the first two games of the series. …

The Twins and Tigers are meeting for the second time this season. The Tigers won two of three April 11-13 at Target Field. The Tigers won 7-6 and 4-0 before the Twins avoided a sweep with a 5-1 victory in the series finale. Simeon Woods Richardson allowed one run in five innings to earn the victory. ...

The Twins, who have won just four of their past 16 games, are 34-11 when they score more than four runs. The Twins are 10-12 against AL Central teams and are 5-10 against lefthanded starters this season. …

IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain), who was placed on the 10-day injured list June 15, will begin a rehab assignment with the Class AAA Saints on Friday. ... RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain), RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) and 2B Luke Keaschall (right forearm fracture) are out. … After the series in Detroit and an off day Monday, the Twins will open a three-game series at Miami on Tuesday.

DETROIT UPDATE

The AL Central-leading Tigers (51-31) are tied with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers for the most victories in MLB. The Tigers, whose 50 victories in their first 81 games were their most through 81 games since starting the 2006 season 55-26, defeated the Athletics 8-0 on Thursday in Detroit. The Tigers, 5-5 in their past 10 games after winning two of three from the Athletics, lead the AL with 410 runs scored. … The Tigers are 100-63 since June 28, 2024 — the best record in baseball. …

OF Riley Greene, who had reached base safely in 15 consecutive games before going 0-for-4 Thursday, is hitting .295 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 RBI. Greene has driven in 21 runs in June after driving in 24 runs in May. … Gleyber Torres is hitting .281 with eight home runs and 40 RBI. His .816 OPS is the best among AL second basemen. …

Former Twins prospect Gipson-Long, who was traded to the Tigers in 2022, will make his second start since being activated by the Tigers on June 4. Gipson-Long, who was selected by the Twins in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, began the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery and hip surgery in 2024. … Skubal is 34-9 with a 2.45 ERA in 62 starts over the past three seasons. Skubal, who didn’t pitch against the Twins in April, is 4-3 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 career starts against the Twins. He was 2-0 in three starts against the Twins last season. …

OF/3B Matt Vierling (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Alex Lange (lat surgery) and RHP Reese Olson (right ring finger inflammation) are on rehab assignments and nearing return to the active roster. … Rookie RHP Jackson Jobe will miss the rest of this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery June 16. Jobe, 22, who was 4-1 in 10 starts and pitched six shutout innings in a win over the Twins on April 12, made his last start May 28.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

