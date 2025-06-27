THREE-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 6:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP David Festa (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.58)
Saturday, 12:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Bailey Ober (4-5, 4.90 ERA) vs. RHP Casey Mize (7-2, 2.88)
Sunday, 6:10 p.m., ESPN: RHP Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29)
TWINS UPDATE
The Twins (39-42) open a six-game road trip after going 2-5 in a seven-game homestand. The Twins defeated Seattle 10-1 on Thursday to gain a split of a four-game series with the Mariners, who won the first two games of the series. …
The Twins and Tigers are meeting for the second time this season. The Tigers won two of three April 11-13 at Target Field. The Tigers won 7-6 and 4-0 before the Twins avoided a sweep with a 5-1 victory in the series finale. Simeon Woods Richardson allowed one run in five innings to earn the victory. ...