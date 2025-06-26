Wild

What players from Minnesota could be taken in the NHL draft?

NHL Central Scouting’s midseason rankings had 20 players from Minnesota in the mix for the Friday-Saturday draft.

By Star Tribune staff

June 26, 2025 at 5:05PM
Mason West is a rising senior at Edina High School. (Nicole Neri)

The National Hockey League draft is Friday (first round) and Saturday (rounds 2-7). NHL Central Scouting ranks prospects for the draft in four different categories (International skaters and goalies, and North American skaters and goalies).

There will be 224 players chosen. Central Scouting ranked 256 North Americans and 138 Europeans overall during the season.

Here’s how Minnesota players are rated, with their hometown, high school and/or junior team, and college or college commitment.

North American skaters

12 Logan Hensler, defenseman, Woodbury (Hill-Murray), U.S. National Development Team Program, Wisconsin Badgers

27 Mason West, center, Edina, Michigan State

42 Jacob Rombach, defenseman, Blaine (Spring Lake Park HS), Lincoln (USHL), Minnesota Gophers

45 Conrad Fondrk, center, St. Paul, USNDTP, Boston University

53 Mason Moe, center, Eden Prairie, Madison (USHL), Minnesota Gophers

61 Mace’o Phillips, defenseman, Wayzata (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), USNTDP, Minnesota Gophers

65 Sam Laurila, defenseman, Moorhead, USNTDP, Fargo (USHL), North Dakota Fighting Hawks

74 Cooper Simpson, left winger, Shakopee, North Dakota

83 Ashton Schultz, right winger, Victoria (Minnetonka HS), Chicago (USHL), North Dakota

114 Brent Solomon, right winger, Champlin (Champlin Park HS), Wisconsin

117 William Belle, right winger, Minnetonka (Shattuck-St. Mary’s), USNTDP, Notre Dame

135 Nolan Roed, center, White Bear Lake, Tri-City (USHL), St. Cloud State

143 Bobby Cowan, right winger, Edina, Madison (USHL), Western Michigan

144 Brendan McMorrow, left winger, Lakeville (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), USNTDP, Waterloo (USHL), University of Denver

146 Blake Vanek, right winger, Stillwater, Wenatchee (Western Hockey League), uncommitted

152 Jacob Kvasnicka, right winger, Burnsville (Wayzata HS), USNTDP, Minnesota Gophers

161 Poul Andersen, right winger, St. Louis Park, Edmonton (Western Hockey League), Maine

164 Brooks Cullen, center, Moorhead, Michigan State

169 Nolen Geerdes, defenseman, Rogers, Western Michigan

North American goalies

21 Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen, Omaha (USHL), UConn

