What players from Minnesota could be taken in the NHL draft?

The National Hockey League draft is Friday (first round) and Saturday (rounds 2-7). NHL Central Scouting ranks prospects for the draft in four different categories (International skaters and goalies, and North American skaters and goalies).
There will be 224 players chosen. Central Scouting ranked 256 North Americans and 138 Europeans overall during the season.
Here’s how Minnesota players are rated, with their hometown, high school and/or junior team, and college or college commitment.
North American skaters
12 Logan Hensler, defenseman, Woodbury (Hill-Murray), U.S. National Development Team Program, Wisconsin Badgers
27 Mason West, center, Edina, Michigan State
42 Jacob Rombach, defenseman, Blaine (Spring Lake Park HS), Lincoln (USHL), Minnesota Gophers
45 Conrad Fondrk, center, St. Paul, USNDTP, Boston University