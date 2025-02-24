These days, Brooks Cullen and Mason Kraft refer to one another by such nicknames as “Brooksie” or “Kraftie” or “Mace.” Their surnames make them instantly recognizable to generations of Moorhead hockey fans.
Moorhead’s hockey program enjoys second generation of talent with Brooks Cullen and Mason Kraft
Cullen’s and Kraft’s fathers, Matt and Ryan, were also standouts at Moorhead before turning pro.
Those names also come with some pressure.
Now seniors, Cullen and Kraft face their last chance for the state tournament glory that eluded their fathers — Matt Cullen and Ryan Kraft — when they were Spuds together some 30 years ago.
Moorhead’s hockey program has lost all eight state championship games it’s played in, a streak that started in 1992 and most recently continued in 2017, a confounding slump that comes with more questions than answers. Should Brooks Cullen and Mason Kraft exorcise these demons of March, they would accomplish the ultimate in unfinished business.
But don’t expect undue pressure from their fathers.
“I don’t buy into the idea of them carrying the weight of past teams. They have a great shot at writing their own story,” said Matt Cullen, who is part of the Spuds coaching staff this season.
Ryan Kraft echoed Matt Cullen’s sentiment. “If they were to fall short, I would not think any less of them,” he said.
Matt Cullen played collegiately at St. Cloud State and suited up for eight teams, including the Minnesota Wild, during an NHL career that ran from 1997 through 2019. His father, Terry Cullen, coached at Moorhead between 1986 and 1997. Now it’s Matt turn to coach his son for the Spuds.
Ryan Kraft played for the Gophers in the ’90s before spending most of his professional career in the American Hockey League. He played one NHL season with San Jose. He recently concluded his fifth season as the Moorhead girls hockey team coach, which ended in the state quarterfinals for the second time under his direction.
Their sons won a Bantam AA state championship for Moorhead in 2022, an accomplishment that set great expectations for a high school tournament title, as has been the custom among programs throughout state history.
“They have a great team around them,” Ryan Kraft said. “I think they will rise to the opportunity, and they shouldn’t try to do too much.”
To the contrary, Brooks Cullen and Mason Kraft are team leaders and are expected to make things happen on the ice.
“‘Brooksie’ is an all-around great player for us,” Mason Kraft said. Tossing a bouquet back to his teammate, Brooks Cullen said he and “Kraftie” became teammates as second-year Peewees and forged “a special bond in youth hockey.”
“I think they have learned how to handle their success and are more determined,” Matt Cullen said. “As a coach, I am super proud of the work they have both put in.”
Said Ryan Kraft: “They embody the pride we have in Spuds hockey.”
From the start of this season, both players acknowledged thinking about a state tournament appearance. Others did, too — a big reason why the team was a fixture atop the Star Tribune’s statewide ranking most of this year.
Brooks Cullen and Mason Kraft have worked themselves into Division I players. Cullen has committed to Michigan State while Kraft committed to Minnesota State Mankato. Mason Kraft also earned Mr. Hockey award semifinalist honors after leading his team in assists (44) and points (80).
Yet the duo isn’t proclaiming “State title or bust.” Recent games against Rogers, which ended in a 2-2 tie, and an 8-7 overtime loss to Hill-Murray reminded them of the fickle nature of a one-and-done playoff reality. Their hope is to leave their best effort at the rink, no matter how far it takes them.
Moorhead (24-2-1) plays Bemidji (20-5-2) for the Class 2A, Section 8 championship Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament. Moorhead won the first meeting 3-1 on Jan. 7.
“We know we have a team that can win a state championship,” Mason Kraft said. “But a big key to whatever our success looks like is staying in the moment.”
Brooks Cullen and Mason Kraft are leading the Spuds, just like their fathers did as teammates in the '90s.