Wild leader spends a dull Day 1 of the NHL draft, but two Minnesotans are picked

Bill Guerin figured Friday night would be boring, and he was right.
The Wild didn’t trade into the first round of the NHL draft, idling as others remade their organizations with prospects and active players, but they will have a chance to get involved in the action Saturday: They have five picks to make, beginning with No. 52 in the second round.
“It stinks not having a pick, but it is what it is,” said Guerin, the Wild’s president of hockey operations. “I know what it is now: bedtime.”
A few teams swung trades to switch their spots, but the Wild weren’t close to moving into the first round, Guerin said.
As expected, Canadian defenseman Matthew Schaefer was drafted first overall by the New York Islanders.
Schaefer and nearly 100 other players were at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, while teams announced their selections virtually from their respective trade rooms; after the picks, the prospects video-chatted with the team that drafted them.
Center Michael Misa, the Canadian Hockey League’s leading scorer, was taken second by San Jose, and another center in Anton Frondell out of Sweden rounded out the top three after Chicago chose him.
Woodbury native and Wisconsin defenseman Logan Hensler had his name called 23rd by Ottawa, making him the second American and sixth defenseman to get picked in the first round.