United States vs. Canada will have a winner: everyone who is watching

This gold medal game, after these Olympics, feels greedy.
The NHL’s return to the Winter Games in Italy has gone exactly as expected: mismatches and meltdowns with late-game heroics and early-tournament surprises from a generation of men’s hockey stars who are as proud as they are elite. What’s transpired over the past 11 days has been a treat.
But if the two best countries didn’t end up at the end, the Olympics would have also been unsatisfying and incomplete.
Fortunately, or maybe inevitably, that didn’t happen.
Instead, here comes dessert on a full stomach.
It’s United States against Canada, appropriately in the Sunday morning finale of the Milan Cortina Olympics, to restart a gold-or-bust rivalry that’s been simmering since their last best-on-best showdown a year ago.
Will the rematch be worth the wait and give the Winter Games the finish it deserves?
The unique treks Team USA and Canada to this coronation suggest nothing to the contrary.