Minnesota bars opening extra early Sunday for Team USA’s gold medal hockey game

At Boonies Bar and Grill in Faribault, all 11 TVs will be tuned into the U.S. men’s hockey game against Canada bright and early Sunday, Feb. 22, at 7:10 a.m.
“We’re 100% Team USA, and we’re here to support them,” said Tyler Musel, who manages the sports bar.
Across the state, restaurants and bars are serving up breakfast buffets, Bloody Mary bars and coffee with a kick at watch parties for the gold medal hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The game’s start time is awfully early — Italian time is seven hours ahead of Minnesota — but several bar managers said they’re expecting a crowd, nonetheless.
After the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Canada 2-1 to win gold on Thursday, many hockey fans are hoping for a double. The U.S. men’s team hasn’t won gold since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980, though the men competed for gold in the 2002 and 2010 winter Olympics.
Both times, they faced Canada, and both times, they came up short. Fans are hoping the third time’s the charm, and they’re waking up early to see it happen.
“We’re the hockey bar, we have to [host a party],” said Rachel Ross, who works at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub in St. Paul. “The phone has been ringing off the hook about it for the last five days.”
Ross is expecting a lot of people to show up to gather around the bar’s 46 TVs. Breakfast sandwiches will be available, and there’s a special on beer buckets.