Who made the cut? Here’s the Vikings’ first 53-man roster
The Vikings waived or released 20 players on Tuesday, including first-round safety Lewis Cine and running back Kene Nwangwu, and placed another four on injured lists.
But on Tuesday afternoon, all NFL teams needed to set an initial 53-man roster. The Vikings settled on some decisions that were long on youth and developmental upside, while being short on many surprises.
A chunk of released players will likely return on the 17-man practice squad, which the Vikings can begin forming on Wednesday afternoon.
Quarterbacks (3)
Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
Released: Matt Corral
Injured reserve (out for the season): J.J. McCarthy
The Vikings elected to keep three quarterbacks, including second-year passer Jaren Hall, after the NFLPA vetoed a rule change this week that would’ve allowed all teams to stash emergency QBs on the practice squad. Hall is now eligible for an additional 47th spot on the gameday roster as a third quarterback.
Running backs (3)
Aaron Jones, C.J. Ham, Ty Chandler
Released: Kene Nwangwu, Myles Gaskin, DeWayne McBride
In the most surprising move of the day, the Vikings waived fourth-year running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu. He had shown off his progress with big runs in the preseason, but clearly the team did not have him in their plans for the new kickoff return format. He did not get a single rep in the preseason. The Vikings may look to add another running back for depth as well as re-sign players to the practice squad.
Wide receivers (6)
Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, Trent Sherfield Sr
Released: Thayer Thomas, Ty James, Lucky Jackson, Malik Knowles, Jeshaun Jones, Justin Hall
The Vikings keep six receivers after strong summers from Trishton Jackson and Sherfield. The team will likely retain a couple receivers on the practice squad, too.
Tight ends (3)
Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse
Physically-unable-to-perform list: T.J. Hockenson
Released: N’Keal Harry, Trey Knox, Sammis Reyes
Hockenson, who did not practice with the team this summer, will miss at least four games while recovering from Jan. 29 surgery to repair a torn ACL. The first game he could play is the Vikings’ Oct. 6 matchup with the Jets in London. Hockenson has been seen jogging through various rehab exercises on a side field away from the team during practices. “We like where he’s at,” head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Aug. 22.
Offensive linemen (9)
LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Blake Brandel, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O’Neill, RT/LT David Quessenberry, C/G Dan Feeney, RT/LT Walter Rouse, C/G Michael Jurgens
Short-term injured reserve: Dalton Risner
Released: G/T Spencer Rolland, G/T Doug Nester, C/G Henry Byrd, G Tyrese Robinson, G Jeremy Flax
The starting offensive line has been set since May, when Brandel replaced Risner at left guard. Quessenberry returns as the swing tackle, but Rouse has been impressive for a late-round pick. The Vikings elected to keep a ninth blocker in Jurgens, a seventh-round pick who had some ups and downs in the preseason. Risner has missed most of camp and the preseason due to a back injury; he’s one of two players the Vikings could designate for short-term IR, keeping them out for a minimum of four games.
Edge rushers (5)
OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Dallas Turner, OLB Patrick Jones II, OLB Jihad Ward
Short-term injured reserve: OLB Gabriel Murphy
Released: OLB Andre Carter II, OLB Bo Richter, OLB Owen Porter
Four of the five edge rushers are different from a year ago. Jones, the 2021 third-round pick entering a contract year, is the only holdover from a group that should get after the passer more often. Murphy, an undrafted free agent who’d shown promise this offseason, missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He could return for the Jets game on Oct. 6.
Interior defensive line (6)
NT Harrison Phillips, DT Jonathan Bullard, DT Jerry Tillery, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, NT Taki Taimani, DT Jalen Redmond
Released: DT James Lynch, DT Jonah Williams, NT Tyler Manoa
Two rookies, Rodriguez and Taimani, earned their ways onto the roster with different styles of play. Rodriguez, a seventh-round pick, flashed his pass-rushing potential in the preseason while Taimani was a wall against the run. The Vikings cut Williams, a 29-year-old former Rams starter, in favor of youth and size. Another longshot to make the team was Remond, a 25-year-old defensive tackle who last played four games for the UFL’s Arlington Renegades. He even got thrown out of a practice in camp for fighting and still made the team.
Inside linebackers (4)
Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brian Asamoah II
Released: Jordan Kunaszyk, Dallas Gant
No surprises here as the Vikings stick with four interior linebackers, including Asamoah, a 2022 third-round pick who has much to prove. Gant, undrafted out of Toledo, likely earned a spot on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Defensive backs (11)
S Josh Metellus, S Camryn Bynum, S Harrison Smith, S Theo Jackson, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Shaq Griffin, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Fabian Moreau, CB Akayleb Evans, CB/S Jay Ward, CB Dwight McGlothern
Injured reserve (out for the season): CB Mekhi Blackmon (ACL), CB NaJee Thompson (knee)
Traded: CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Released: S Lewis Cine, S Bobby McCain, CB Duke Shelley, CB Jaylin Williams, CB A.J. Green III, CB Jacobi Francis, CB Nahshon Wright
The Vikings waived Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, after just 10 games in two seasons. Four new cornerbacks — Gilmore, Griffin, Moreau and McGlothern — will help remake the secondary as coordinator Brian Flores wants to deploy more man-to-man coverage. McGlothern is the second undrafted rookie to make the initial roster along with Taimani. Don’t sleep on Jackson, who continues to have multiple roles in the defense. He’s the next man up if not a part-time player for Flores.
Specialists (3)
K Will Reichard, P Ryan Wright, LS Andrew DePaola
Released: P Seth Vernon
Reichard, the sixth-round pick out of Alabama, is coming off a strong training camp and preseason, which he ended with a 57-yard field goal in Philadelphia. Wright, entering his third year, won a camp competition against Seth Vernon to keep his job.
