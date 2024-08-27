Who made the cut? Here’s the Vikings’ first 53-man roster

In the most surprising move of the day, the Vikings waived fourth-year running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu. He had shown off his progress with big runs in the preseason, but clearly the team did not have him in their plans for the new kickoff return format. He did not get a single rep in the preseason. The Vikings may look to add another running back for depth as well as re-sign players to the practice squad.