Vikings trade Andrew Booth Jr. to Cowboys for Nahshon Wright in swap of cornerbacks

He came to Minnesota after a series of injuries in high school and college and played only six games as a rookie before a torn meniscus ended his 2022 season in November. The Vikings replaced defensive coordinator Ed Donatell with Brian Flores before the 2023 season; they then took cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in the second round of the draft last year and signed Byron Murphy Jr. to give themselves an established corner. Though Booth played 17 games in 2023, he never seemed to catch on in Minnesota; he’ll get his chance to restart his career with former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.