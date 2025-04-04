Podcast: The Williams Arena question + Phil Miller on the Twins’ struggles

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with naming rights for Williams Arena, which the Gophers are pursuing as a revenue source. How much money would it bring in and what does it mean for the future of the building? Plus two listeners sound off on the idea of rehanging the 1997 Final Four banner.
8:00: The Wolves won in Brooklyn, keeping pace in the extremely competitive West.
12:00: Phil Miller joins from Target Field after the Twins’ loss to the Astros in their home opener. Minnesota is 2-5 and its offense looks flat.
29:00: A look at the Wild’s playoff push.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports