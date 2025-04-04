Sports

Podcast: The Williams Arena question + Phil Miller on the Twins’ struggles

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with naming rights for Williams Arena, which the Gophers are pursuing as a revenue source. Phil Miller joins from Target Field after the Twins’ loss to the Astros.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 4, 2025 at 2:44PM
Goldy Gopher visits with a young fan at Williams Arena during a game in March. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

8:00: The Wolves won in Brooklyn, keeping pace in the extremely competitive West.

12:00: Phil Miller joins from Target Field after the Twins’ loss to the Astros in their home opener. Minnesota is 2-5 and its offense looks flat.

29:00: A look at the Wild’s playoff push.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

