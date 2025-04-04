The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Pani puri shots from Curry Corner
I have a confession: My co-worker and I downed shots on our lunch break, but it’s much more innocent than it sounds. Instead of liquor, these shots were of the culinary variety.
Curry Corner on E. Hennepin in Minneapolis, which opened in 2023, recently added Indian street foods to its offerings. That means potato patty sliders and puffy breads for dipping into chickpea stews now share space with staples such as biryanis, tandoori, curries and masalas.
Also available on the street food menu are pani puri shots ($11, six pieces), round, crisp semolina shells filled with chickpeas and potatoes that alone would have been delightful. But a spiced water poured on top led to some great consequences.
Flavor wise, it has a bit of a kick courtesy of the bold, tamarind-forward liquid concoction that had sweet, sour and tang. And, because the liquid is poured on top, it’s best to consume the light bites like a shot or the liquid spills all over. Trying to get it all down in one swoop was a challenge that, like my dining mate who said it’s a favorite street food when visiting family in India, is part of the fun. No argument here, as there sure was plenty of fun and laughter during this recent lunch outing. (Nancy Ngo)
201 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. currycornermn.com
Mediterranean grain bowl at the Buttered Tin
Grain bowls are the ideal meal for the shoulder season. We’re not quite ready to fully embrace salad season, but we are ready to put heavier soups and stews on hiatus.
The Buttered Tin’s Mediterranean grain bowl ($18) fit the bill on a week that saw all the seasons. A base of brown rice and quinoa held a garden’s worth of vegetables — cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, peppers, edamame, giardiniera and seasoned roasted cauliflower — providing a medley that was perky in both color and flavor. A handful of olives and a shower of feta added salinity, and crispy chickpeas brought crunch and texture. The flavors were so robust, I was about a third of the way through before I remembered there was creamy dill-packed tzatziki, too. Protein is an optional add-on (chicken $6, salmon $9), but worth it if you’re looking for extra fuel. Bonus: It’s gluten-free.
I enjoyed the savory side of Alicia Hinze’s daytime cafe, but I couldn’t leave without a Lowertown Twinkey ($3.50) and a towering cheddar buttermilk thyme biscuit ($4.50) to augment that night’s dinner at home. In case you’re missing out, the Buttered Tin’s Freshly Frozen line of rolls and pies is available in the freezer section of many local supermarkets. You’ll have to visit one of the two locations for your savory fix. (Nicole Hvidsten)