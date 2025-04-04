The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Flavor wise, it has a bit of a kick courtesy of the bold, tamarind-forward liquid concoction that had sweet, sour and tang. And, because the liquid is poured on top, it’s best to consume the light bites like a shot or the liquid spills all over. Trying to get it all down in one swoop was a challenge that, like my dining mate who said it’s a favorite street food when visiting family in India, is part of the fun. No argument here, as there sure was plenty of fun and laughter during this recent lunch outing. (Nancy Ngo)