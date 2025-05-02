20 Mother’s Day brunch ideas in the Twin Cities area

Let Mom stay cozy at home and pick up a spread from this Eagan mainstay. Meals serve 6 and you can choose from a main of herb-crusted prime rib with au jus ($205) or grilled London broil with wild mushroom Marsala demi-glace ($165). Also included: cheesy au gratin potatoes, asparagus, garden or Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Add-ons are available too, from Atlantic salmon, bison Swedish meatballs and smoked Gouda mac and cheese to Key lime pie and jumbo cinnamon and caramel-pecan rolls. Order by 3 p.m. on May 9; pick up heat-and-serve meals on May 10, or ready-to-serve on May 11. 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, masonjar.kitchen