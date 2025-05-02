20 Mother’s Day brunch ideas in the Twin Cities area

Brunch is always a good idea, and planning a special brunch for Mother’s Day for the favorite mom, grandmother or mother figure in your life is always a very good idea.
Whether you’re making brunch at home and are looking to supplement, or you want to treat her to a mimosa and a special meal in a setting you don’t have to clean, local restaurants are here for you.
Alma
Special Mother’s Day brunch packages highlighting the best of spring flavors are now available. Included are: marinated olives and spiced almonds, spring green salad with truffle-buttermilk vinaigrette, roasted asparagus with prosciutto, shiitake bread pudding with spinach and Parmesan, salmon and lemon-herb marinade and crème fraîche crumb cake with rhubarb jam and brown butter streusel. Cost is $225, serves 4. Order yours on Tock. 528 University Av. SE., Mpls., almampls.com
Benedict’s Morning Heroes
With Benedict’s in the name, you know breakfast is their game. More than eight varieties of eggs Benedict plus other breakfast faves, from steak and eggs and country-fried pork chops to pancake flights. Drink specials, too. Holiday specials vary by location; make reservations or check the wait time on Benedict’s Yelp page. A few tables will be saved for walk-ins in Wayzata. 845 E. Lake St., Wayzata, plus Rochester and Fargo locations; benedicts.com.
The Bungalow Club
It’s family-style brunch with a seasonal menu designed for sharing, from house-made pastries to classic brunch favorites. Cost is $55 for adults, $22 for kids under 10. Seatings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reservations available on Tock. 4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., thebungalowclubmpls.com
Café & Bar Lurcat
It’s brunch served family-style from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy cinnamon rolls and muffins, apple, cheese and chive salad, French toast with rhubarb compote, scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast baby potatoes, roasted Amish chicken, harissa-braised lamb shoulder, asparagus with lemon-caper beurre blanc and desserts of macaroons and chocolate financier. Cost is $50 for adults, $18 for kids 12 and under. Reservations online. 1624 Harmon Place, Mpls, lurcatminneapolis.com
Cooks | Bellecour
Get nearly everything you need for a special Mother’s Day brunch on this a la carte menu. In addition to favorites like crêpe cake, specials include strawberry shortcake croissants ($8.95), berry coconut mousse cake ($65) and rhubarb oat crumble cake ($35). Or get a ready-to-go brunch package that serves 4 to 6, with a whole quiche, salad verte, rhubarb oat crumble coffee cake and orange juice ($135). Order online for pickup May 9-11 at one of Bellecour’s three locations. 3934 Market St., Edina; 210 N. 1st St., Mpls.; 877 W. Grand Av., St. Paul; cooksbellecour.com
D’Amico & Sons
A special brunch buffet will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring ham, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit and baked French toast as well as some of D’Amico & Sons’ most popular dishes, like Gorgonzola and chicken cherry pasta. Cost is $30 for adults, $12 for kids 10 and under. Mom eats free with a purchase of a meal, and bottomless mimosas available for $11 per person. Available at both Edina (3948 W. 50th St.) and Golden Valley 7804 Olson Hwy.); damicoandsons.com