Eat & Drink

20 Mother’s Day brunch ideas in the Twin Cities area

From buffets and family-style dinners to heat-and-serve and top-notch pastries, there’s something just right for her.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 4:00PM
A toast to mom with brunch at Cafe and Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis. (Provided by Cafe and Bar Lurcat)

Brunch is always a good idea, and planning a special brunch for Mother’s Day for the favorite mom, grandmother or mother figure in your life is always a very good idea.

Whether you’re making brunch at home and are looking to supplement, or you want to treat her to a mimosa and a special meal in a setting you don’t have to clean, local restaurants are here for you.

Alma

Special Mother’s Day brunch packages highlighting the best of spring flavors are now available. Included are: marinated olives and spiced almonds, spring green salad with truffle-buttermilk vinaigrette, roasted asparagus with prosciutto, shiitake bread pudding with spinach and Parmesan, salmon and lemon-herb marinade and crème fraîche crumb cake with rhubarb jam and brown butter streusel. Cost is $225, serves 4. Order yours on Tock. 528 University Av. SE., Mpls., almampls.com

Eggs Benedict from Benedict's Morning Heroes. (Provided by Benedict's)

Benedict’s Morning Heroes

With Benedict’s in the name, you know breakfast is their game. More than eight varieties of eggs Benedict plus other breakfast faves, from steak and eggs and country-fried pork chops to pancake flights. Drink specials, too. Holiday specials vary by location; make reservations or check the wait time on Benedict’s Yelp page. A few tables will be saved for walk-ins in Wayzata. 845 E. Lake St., Wayzata, plus Rochester and Fargo locations; benedicts.com.

The Bungalow Club

It’s family-style brunch with a seasonal menu designed for sharing, from house-made pastries to classic brunch favorites. Cost is $55 for adults, $22 for kids under 10. Seatings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reservations available on Tock. 4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., thebungalowclubmpls.com

Café & Bar Lurcat

It’s brunch served family-style from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy cinnamon rolls and muffins, apple, cheese and chive salad, French toast with rhubarb compote, scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast baby potatoes, roasted Amish chicken, harissa-braised lamb shoulder, asparagus with lemon-caper beurre blanc and desserts of macaroons and chocolate financier. Cost is $50 for adults, $18 for kids 12 and under. Reservations online. 1624 Harmon Place, Mpls, lurcatminneapolis.com

Cooks | Bellecour

Get nearly everything you need for a special Mother’s Day brunch on this a la carte menu. In addition to favorites like crêpe cake, specials include strawberry shortcake croissants ($8.95), berry coconut mousse cake ($65) and rhubarb oat crumble cake ($35). Or get a ready-to-go brunch package that serves 4 to 6, with a whole quiche, salad verte, rhubarb oat crumble coffee cake and orange juice ($135). Order online for pickup May 9-11 at one of Bellecour’s three locations. 3934 Market St., Edina; 210 N. 1st St., Mpls.; 877 W. Grand Av., St. Paul; cooksbellecour.com

Think pink with a strawberry shortcake croissant from Cooks | Bellecour. (Provided by Cooks Bellecour)

D’Amico & Sons

A special brunch buffet will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring ham, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit and baked French toast as well as some of D’Amico & Sons’ most popular dishes, like Gorgonzola and chicken cherry pasta. Cost is $30 for adults, $12 for kids 10 and under. Mom eats free with a purchase of a meal, and bottomless mimosas available for $11 per person. Available at both Edina (3948 W. 50th St.) and Golden Valley 7804 Olson Hwy.); damicoandsons.com

Diane’s Place

Serving a special menu of Mother’s Day desserts and pastries — think lychee, rhubarb and calamansi Danishes; mango-vanilla cake; jasmine milk and strawberry profiterole and butter shortbread with yellow cake batter marshmallow— are available May 3–11, prices range from $8 to $60 for a cake. Pre-order online now. 117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., dianesplacemn.com

Giulia

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there’s a whole bunch of brunch specials to complement Giulia’s regular menu, ranging from lamb crespelle and shrimp and grits croquettes to eggs Benedict and banana bread with cream cheese frosting. Make reservations online. Located inside Hotel Emery. 215 S. 4th St., Mpls., dinegiulia.com

The Lexington

It’s not often this landmark restaurant is open early, so celebrate with a special a la carte brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving up classic and Florentine eggs Benedict, three-egg omelets, French toast with sweetened ricotta and berry compote, Lex waffles plus a range of breakfast favorites. There’s a kids’ menu, too. (The regular menu is also available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Reserve your spot online or by calling 651-289-4990. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, thelexmn.com

Mara

Celebrate May 10 or 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a special buffet and build-your-own bouquet bar at this restaurant inside the Four Seasons. Cost is $55-$115 per person and includes an entire dessert table. Reservations are available on Tock. 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Let Mom stay cozy at home and pick up a spread from this Eagan mainstay. Meals serve 6 and you can choose from a main of herb-crusted prime rib with au jus ($205) or grilled London broil with wild mushroom Marsala demi-glace ($165). Also included: cheesy au gratin potatoes, asparagus, garden or Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Add-ons are available too, from Atlantic salmon, bison Swedish meatballs and smoked Gouda mac and cheese to Key lime pie and jumbo cinnamon and caramel-pecan rolls. Order by 3 p.m. on May 9; pick up heat-and-serve meals on May 10, or ready-to-serve on May 11. 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, masonjar.kitchen

Mill Valley Kitchen

Go early for a special Mother’s Day brunch buffet (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) or later for the regular menu (until 9 p.m.). But back to the buffet, which features more than two dozen options, ranging from deviled eggs and smoked salmon to eggs Benedict and steak and desserts. There are also gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free and vegan options. Reservations available on Open Table or by calling 952-358-2000. 3906 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, millvalleykitchen.com

Paris Dining Club

Let chef Jamie Malone cook brunch with her special Mother’s Day package: Black truffle ham and eggs en cocotte with sourdough and Parmesan cream, bibb salad with sherry vinaigrette and orange marmalade chocolate croissants from Laune Bakery. Cost is $45 per person; order online for pickup on May 9. 414 3rd Av. N., Mpls., parisdiningclub.com

Pau Hana

Try something different — a Mother’s Day luau brunch, served family-style. Get cheesy hash browns, eggs, coconut-caramel French toast sticks, mixed green salad with lemongrass vinaigrette, misoyaki salmon with grilled asparagus, guava-glazed ham, a poke station, pizzas, tropical fruit bowl plus desserts for the table. Cost is $37.99 for adults, $16.99 for kids 12 and under (3 and under eat free). Reservations available on Resy. 14435 Hwy. 13, Savage, pauhanamn.com.

Salut Bar Américain

It’s a family-style brunch. Pick two appetizers (mini crabcakes, Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, mixed greens), an entree (from prime rib and salmon to lobster crêpes and eggs Benedict), sides (asparagus, mac and cheese, creamy hash browns, sausage and bacon pommes frites) and dessert. Plus fruit and croissants to start. Cost is $52.95 for adults, $16.95 for kids. Reserve your spot on Open Table. 5034 France Av. S., Edina, salutbaramericain.com

Spoon and Stable

This special prix-fixe brunch is a first for Spoon and Stable. Get a selection of pastries for the table, appetizer and a choice of entree for $65 per person; kids’ menu $30. Reservations available on Tock. 211 N. 1st St., Mpls.,spoonandstable.com

Tullibee

It’s a buffet-style brunch featuring breakfast favorites from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at this restaurant in the Hewing Hotel. Cost is $65 for adults, $20 for kids 12 and under. Reservations on Open Table. 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com/tullibee

W.A. Frost

Treat Mom at this Cathedral Hill favorite from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the special brunch will include carving stations, build-your-own omelets, salads, cheesy hash browns and breakfast potatoes, biscuits and gravy, quiches, vegetables, salmon and cheese platters, desserts and so much more. Cost is $65 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under. Reserve your spot online. 374 Selby Av., St. Paul, wafrost.com

Wise Acre Eatery

A heat-and-serve brunch package takes all the heavy lifting of treating Mom — get veggie quiche, pastries (cheddar biscuits, lemon poppy seed muffins, chocolate pecan muffins), grilled asparagus, build-your-own charcuterie board, greens with vinaigrette and a strawberry-lemon beverage mixer. Cost is $172.40, serves 6. Order online at wiseacreeatery.com for pickup on May 10 or 11 at 5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.

Xelas by El Sazon

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there’s an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Latin-infused breakfast favorites like a chilaquiles station, tamales and Mexican pastries. There’s also live music from noon-1 p.m. and a Michelada bar. Cost is $40 for adults (includes a free mimosa), $18 for kids 4-12. 1180 Frontage Road W., Stillwater, elsazonmn.com/xelas

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

20 Mother’s Day brunch ideas in the Twin Cities area

card image

From buffets and family-style dinners to heat-and-serve and top-notch pastries, there’s something just right for her.

Eat & Drink

The 10 best things to order when in Anoka's social district

card image

Eat & Drink

3 St. Paul restaurants and a Minneapolis food hall are closing

The North Loop Galley at The Nordic in Minneapolis, Minn., on Monday, November 25, 2019. The new mixed-use The Nordic is nearly completed in the North Loop of Minneapolis. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER &#xa5; renee.jones@startribune.com