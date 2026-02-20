With its Latino customer base staying home, Mercado Central gets a lunchtime boost from retirement and church groups

At midday inside Mercado Central, Juan Linares asked a room full of diners to take a look at itself.
The Latino business cooperative on Lake Street was built by and for Latino families, the Mercado Central project manager told two lunchtime groups gathered around back-to-back rows of tables. For 26 years, “that’s been our primary market,” Linares said.
But on a Monday at noon in a Minneapolis on edge, Linares asked if his new customers noticed that something was different.
“Do you see any Latinos sitting in the room?” he asked.
Heads shook “no.”
Since the first federal immigration raids in Minneapolis, Linares said, the longtime customers who once supported the Mercado’s daily business — from its food and shops on the ground floor to legal and financial services and a salon on the second — have been staying home. Many are afraid that leaving the house, even with documents, could put them at risk, Linares said. “Obviously, fear is a factor.”
The Mercado’s doors are now kept locked, with customers let in one by one. Several storefronts are dark, with candy displays and jewelry mannequins visible behind accordion doors.
Though the Mercado is decorated for a party — bright murals wrapping around and within the building, pinatas swaying from the ceiling, salsa coming in over the sound system — customers only trickle in for bakery pastries or fresh juices by the door.