The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Bar Oscar is the dream realized of longtime bartenders Mike Hoolihan and Jeff Luten who have served drinks all over Minneapolis, including Porzana, Mara Bar and the now-closed Bachelor Farmer. While they officially took over the Dutch Bar space late last year, it wasn’t until this month that they rolled out the new name and menu. The cocktail list is stacked with thoughtful mixes by people who know and appreciate the ingredients they’re pouring. The Barbed Wire ($14) is a bourbon-based drink with Mexican aperitif, amaro and finished with lemon and tobacco bitters. It’s balanced, with caramel whisky notes mingled with that optimistic citrus and a lingering whisper of smoke on the back note.