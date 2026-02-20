The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Sumac chicken rice bowl at Zawadi Center
Standing in line was a group of young students on a school break, workers grabbing a quick bite and me, hiding out for a midday bite while getting a change of scenery. I’d heard about this cafe from a friend who lives nearby and relishes the fresh fare for a quick meal fix. The buzz of activity inside Bloomington’s Zawadi Center feels like the hub of its community.
There’s an event space, indoor playground and a coffee shop. In the cafe, food is served quickly with build-your-own dishes. My order, a build-your-own rice bowl ($14), came with spicy sumac, seasoned chicken and plenty of crisp, fresh veggies.
I went before Ramadan began, and the cafe remains open for its usual hours during this holy month for those who aren’t fasting. But after Maghrib, the south metro spot is also hosting Iftar feasts to break fast with a buffet that includes chicken biryani, roast goat and Somali rice for $25. (Joy Summers)
1701 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, zawadicenter.com
Pommes pave at Langford Exchange
It’s hard to imagine that Bayport’s newest restaurant previously housed a casual barbecue joint. The space has been given a makeover with white oak and pine accents and soaring fireplaces for a cozy, modern chalet feel.
Run by sisters Deb and Tammy Langford, the wine bar and eatery spotlights a sizable vino list along with a few beer, cocktail and NA options. The food menu lends itself well to noshing, and dough is made in-house for items like Parker House rolls and flatbreads. Grazing a few of the dishes, the pommes pave ($8), layers of thinly sliced potatoes cut up into six bite-sized squares, emerged as the favorite. For such a tiny bite, the play on the humble potato, cooked with cream and dolloped with creme fraiche and thyme, was rich and indulgent.
The newly minted place sits on the same block as dining destinations Olio and Manger. Now, with a wine bar added to the mix, the possibilities of spending an evening sipping and dipping are endless. (Nancy Ngo)
328 5th Av. N., Bayport; langfordexchange.com