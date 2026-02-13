The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Spanakopita appetizer at Christos
Christos has been serving Greek food on Eat Street since 1988, one of so many restaurants cooking up the cuisine of immigrants on the densely packed culinary corridor, steps from Alex Pretti’s memorial. The colorful dining room, with parking out back, has enough room to handle large groups, and a highly shareable menu to match. (The table next to us ordered the Iliad sampler for two, which came piled up with a downright heroic amount of food.)
My kid and I kept our order smaller, but we still wound up with more than we could handle: a dip sampler (love that it’s described as “a garlic blast”); flaming tableside saganaki cheese, which reminded us of when we ordered bananas foster during a recent trip to New Orleans, only much more savory; a “lighter fare” chicken kebab with rice and soup that keeps the portion size and price in check.
Our favorite, though, was the spanakopita appetizer ($11.45). This neat bundle of phyllo, shockingly crisp, comes stuffed with a warm and oozy center of spinach and feta, classic as can be and so satisfying.
All in, our bill was about $65 before tip, with plenty to take home. Nearly four decades in, Christos still knows how to keep us well fed. (Sharyn Jackson)
2632 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., christos.com
Momos in curry at Amazing Momo
There are many things to like about the food coming out of this south suburban strip mall spot. First, the menu offers a range of vegetarian options alongside meat-based dishes. As with their food truck, which can be spotted at farmers markets throughout the season, momos are the star. However, exclusive to this brick-and-mortar location is the option to add curries and sauces that can be ladled over the momos.
What’s also nice is that there are five varieties (beef, chicken, pork, vegetable/cabbage or potato) to choose from, and you can mix and match as well as opt for gluten-free. We delighted in assembling our own sampler (eight pieces, $14) and highly recommend the basil-laced chicken momos, which were wonderfully fragrant. The potato dumplings, comforting and warming with hints of garam masala and turmeric, were another standout.
Sauce options included green curry, tomato sriracha and curry in chile flakes. But the one that rose above the rest was the jhol, the most traditional and, according to our server, her personal favorite. With ingredients such as sesame seeds, cashew, ginger, cumin, tomato, coriander, masala — to name a few — we appreciated the richness, nuttiness and complexity of flavors and were so glad we heeded her sound advice. (Nancy Ngo)