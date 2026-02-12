Eat & Drink

At Hyacinth, precision and restraint define an exceptional Italian kitchen

February 12, 2026
Hyacinth chef-owner Abraham Gessesse is taking a quiet, monastic approach to cooking, making small, iterative improvements to dishes. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

From a meticulously refined cacio e pepe to a deep Italian wine list, Abraham Gessesse’s St. Paul restaurant thrives on craft.

By Raphael Brion

In Japan, the word “shokunin” translates to “artisan” or “craftsperson,” but the term runs deeper. It’s more about a philosophy embodying a lifelong dedication to the refinement of a craft. It’s a mindset.

This can apply to everything from woodworking to knifemaking, but it also pertains to food and drink — from sushi to pizza, from coffee to sake. It’s what’s happening at Hyacinth in St. Paul, where chef-owner Abraham Gessesse is taking a quiet, monastic approach to cooking, making small, iterative improvements to dishes.

Craft over flash

At its most basic, Hyacinth is a seasonal, locally sourced restaurant with regional Italian dishes informed by the early-2000s Brooklyn farm-to-table ethos. But then Gessesse integrates a lifetime of influences, including his Ethiopian heritage as well as his experience cooking Italian, French, Japanese and New Nordic cuisines.

Hyacinth feels like a neighborhood spot, but something unique is happening there, where a homey casualness meets the rigors of fine dining, resulting in food with clear technical precision, but also enormous heart.

Hyacinth, a quaint restaurant on St. Paul's bustling Grand Avenue, spins regional Italian dishes with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

From line cook to steward

Gessesse grew up in the Twin Cities. After culinary school, he wrote a detailed 10-year trajectory, which involved staging in Europe and eventually owning his own restaurant (the plan worked). He cooked at places, including Brasserie Zentral — what he called “the best fine-dining restaurant in the Twin Cities at the time” — as well as Spoon and Stable and the two-Michelin star restaurant Kontrast in Oslo.

When he returned to the Twin Cities, Gessesse was the first line cook when Rikki Giambruno opened Hyacinth in 2018. At the time, the Star Tribune praised the restaurant’s “reverential approach to ingredients.”

Gessesse was at Hyacinth on and off for years. He also worked at Kado no Mise, the celebrated Minneapolis Japanese restaurant, and then later in Seattle cooking Piedmont fare, where he says he “got serious about learning regional Italian cuisine.”

In October 2023, he returned home and bought Hyacinth from Giambruno, becoming the new chef-owner. Gessesse didn’t make any huge changes at the restaurant, he just kept it evolving. Especially the cacio e pepe.

Chef Abraham Gessesse has refined the bucatini cacio e pepe during his eight years at Hyacinth, incorporating ingredients such as umami-forward Grana Padano cheese with traditional pecorino. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Six ingredients, eight years

Glossy and luxurious, with floral notes and a bite from freshly muddled black pepper, this cacio e pepe has only six ingredients: bucatini, olive oil, butter, Grana Padano, black pepper and pecorino Romano. Gessesse has spent eight years cooking this dish at Hyacinth, and he’s been refining it all along. “Very small tweaks,” he said. “A lot of contemplation.”

The cheese that Gessesse uses is the result of years of technical and practical decisions. Grana Padano is the main cheese in the dish, as it delivers the umami, flavor, meltability, consistency and salt balance that he prizes. While pecorino might be the traditional cheese for a cacio e pepe, here it’s shaved on top. Pecorino, according to Gessesse, brings “grass, funk, sheepy flavor and higher notes,” adding a complexity and assertive punch that balances out the dish. There is a harmony to this cacio e pepe. It makes your heart flutter.

Technique across the menu

This attention to detail plays across the menu at Hyacinth, whether in the precision of the knife work, or all the sauces and salad dressings being made to order. Which all sounds deeply impractical, requiring significant skilled labor, but Gessesse is chasing something. A background in music and theology shapes his disciplined and inquisitive approach to cooking. He’s laser focused on execution, the nuts and bolts of cooking — all in service of regional Italian culinary traditions and, ultimately, sheer deliciousness.

There’s the delightful charred cabbage, dancing right at the edge of burnt, enlivened by the umami heft of bagna càuda, a velvety anchovy and garlic-forward sauce, and crowned with golden toasted breadcrumb shards. Or the forced tardivo chicory salad, dressed in a sparkly vinaigrette and topped with slivers of Grana Padano. The dressing sounds simple — lemon juice, sauvignon blanc vinegar and olive oil — but it’s made to order, with cracked black pepper and finely minced shallots tempering in the dressing for a mere 30 seconds, creating a texture that could only be achieved within these comically tight time frames.

Charred cabbage with bagna càuda, velvety anchovy, garlicky sauce and toasted breadcrumb. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gessesse inherited some mainstay dishes that remain on the menu, like the puffy and singed housemade flatbread graced with sea salt (do pay extra for the burrata), or the fried Castelvetrano olives stuffed with mozzarella, a snack you should order the second you sit down.

There’s also the risotto al salto, a traditional Milanese dish that converts leftover risotto into a crispy, pan-fried, golden pancake of sorts. But at Hyacinth, it’s stuffed with ingredients that evolve with the seasons — the latest iteration is made with roasted maitakes, walnuts and a soft, oozing Italian cheese. Past variations have included carrots with dates, celery root with chestnuts, or fresh peas with mint and hazelnuts. Like Pokémon, I’m tempted to catch them all.

The menu is small and tight, so a group of four could probably order everything. There are usually just three pastas, blessedly available in half portions. Presented with no garnishes, the pastas are exercises in restraint. There’s that bucatini cacio e pepe, a Roman butter and cheese fever dream. There’s the Piedmontese reginette, a hearty tangle of ruffled ribbon pasta with a slow-cooked pork ragu, resonant with nutmeg. Or a mezze maniche, a chunky grooved tubular shape, a variation of pasta e fagioli served with cannellini beans, tomato and spinach.

Tardivo chicory salad with a made to order dressing of lemon juice, sauvignon blanc vinegar and olive oil. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Entrees at the moment include a cotechino sausage with lentils and sauerkraut — usually associated with New Year’s celebrations — that take inspiration from the Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions of Italy. Of course the sausage is made in house. And then there’s the duck breast à l’orange, which does not feel very Italian, but somehow fits in a wintry menu if you look at it from a less rigid farm-to-table perspective. Aged 10 to 14 days, these duck breasts from Wild Acres get slowly rendered until the skin is crisp, the meat deeply rosy. Served with charred and just-tender daikon radishes and a smooth, delicate bigarade sauce, the classic French sweet and sour gastrique, it’s a dish that transcends borders.

I adored the chicken liver mousse crostini with poached apples when it was on the menu. But there have been occasional missteps, like a stringy, flavorless duck rillette that replaced it, or a dreadfully boring bulgur wheat salad. On a couple of occasions, the panna cotta had failed to set, and it was basically liquid heartbreak. But I did love the fried siringate, a cousin to zeppole, dusted with cinnamon sugar, sitting on top of a luscious dulce de leche.

Cocktails by general manager B. Fischer are sublime, especially the spritz-adjacent Marmalade with a Seville orange aperitif.

A beverage program worth the trip

The drinks menu is strong across the board. Cocktails by general manager B. Fischer are sublime, especially the spritz-adjacent Marmalade with a Seville orange aperitif or the lavish Single Source Negroni (but you can also get a regular negroni if you like). The NA side shows a lot of effort and care, from multiple nonalcoholic cocktails to a housemade lychee soda and wild rice horchata.

The mainly Italian wine list (also by Fischer) is phenomenal, one of the best in the city. There are some traditional and accessible wines, but the list is full of obscure, rare and unusual varietals (like Malagousia, Savagnin, Plavac Mali) from all over. I do appreciate that the by-the-glass options include a cider from Keepsake Cidery in Dundas. And then there’s the enormous amaro list, with more than 100 varieties that, according to Gessesse, might be the biggest in the Midwest.

Hyacinth is a neighborhood restaurant that doesn’t shout for attention. In this compact, sunlit room on Grand Avenue, Gessesse works with a quiet insistence, combining careful technique, balanced flavors, respect for tradition, and the patience to revisit dishes until they quietly fall into place. There’s a poetry to this radical simplicity. Especially the cacio e pepe.

Hyacinth

★ ★ ★

Address: 790 Grand Av., St. Paul, instagram.com/hyacinth.restaurant, hyacinthstpaul.com

Hours: Tue.-Sun., 5-9 p.m.

Noise level: Tolerable, even when the room gets full.

Prices: Appetizers range from $12-$18; Pastas are $24 for half or $36 for full portions; entrees range from $24-$38.

Beverage program: Cocktails range from $15-$21; wines by the glass $12-$19; bottles of wine are $45 and up; beer, cider, amaro, and non-alcoholic beverages are available.

Recommended dishes: Fried Castelvetrano olives, charred cabbage, bucatini cacio e pepe, risotto al salto, duck breast à l’orange.

Worth noting: Bar seats are walk-in only, and are usually available on most nights.

Service and hospitality: The service is personal and down to earth, swapping the mismatched plates and silverware in and out with grace and aplomb.

Surprises and delights: Popular dishes are not safe. The chicken parm — once so beloved that diners reportedly offered hundreds of dollars to resurrect it — was taken off the menu.

What the stars mean

★★★★ Extraordinary. Restaurants operating at a nearly impossible level: ambitious, precise, and deserving of local, national and global attention.

★★★ Excellent. Highly recommended. Worth going out of your way for.

★★ Remarkable. A solid, dependable experience that delivers on its promise.

Very Good. Worth a visit, but inconsistent at times.

Zero stars: Not Good. Best to avoid.

About restaurant reviews: The Minnesota Star Tribune’s restaurant critic visits restaurants multiple times with different dining companions. He attempts to dine anonymously, and the Minnesota Star Tribune always picks up the tab.

