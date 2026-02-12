At Hyacinth, precision and restraint define an exceptional Italian kitchen

Entrees at the moment include a cotechino sausage with lentils and sauerkraut — usually associated with New Year’s celebrations — that take inspiration from the Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions of Italy. Of course the sausage is made in house. And then there’s the duck breast à l’orange, which does not feel very Italian, but somehow fits in a wintry menu if you look at it from a less rigid farm-to-table perspective. Aged 10 to 14 days, these duck breasts from Wild Acres get slowly rendered until the skin is crisp, the meat deeply rosy. Served with charred and just-tender daikon radishes and a smooth, delicate bigarade sauce, the classic French sweet and sour gastrique, it’s a dish that transcends borders.