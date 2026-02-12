At Hyacinth, precision and restraint define an exceptional Italian kitchen

In Japan, the word “shokunin” translates to “artisan” or “craftsperson,” but the term runs deeper. It’s more about a philosophy embodying a lifelong dedication to the refinement of a craft. It’s a mindset.
This can apply to everything from woodworking to knifemaking, but it also pertains to food and drink — from sushi to pizza, from coffee to sake. It’s what’s happening at Hyacinth in St. Paul, where chef-owner Abraham Gessesse is taking a quiet, monastic approach to cooking, making small, iterative improvements to dishes.
Craft over flash
At its most basic, Hyacinth is a seasonal, locally sourced restaurant with regional Italian dishes informed by the early-2000s Brooklyn farm-to-table ethos. But then Gessesse integrates a lifetime of influences, including his Ethiopian heritage as well as his experience cooking Italian, French, Japanese and New Nordic cuisines.
Hyacinth feels like a neighborhood spot, but something unique is happening there, where a homey casualness meets the rigors of fine dining, resulting in food with clear technical precision, but also enormous heart.
From line cook to steward
Gessesse grew up in the Twin Cities. After culinary school, he wrote a detailed 10-year trajectory, which involved staging in Europe and eventually owning his own restaurant (the plan worked). He cooked at places, including Brasserie Zentral — what he called “the best fine-dining restaurant in the Twin Cities at the time” — as well as Spoon and Stable and the two-Michelin star restaurant Kontrast in Oslo.
When he returned to the Twin Cities, Gessesse was the first line cook when Rikki Giambruno opened Hyacinth in 2018. At the time, the Star Tribune praised the restaurant’s “reverential approach to ingredients.”
Gessesse was at Hyacinth on and off for years. He also worked at Kado no Mise, the celebrated Minneapolis Japanese restaurant, and then later in Seattle cooking Piedmont fare, where he says he “got serious about learning regional Italian cuisine.”
In October 2023, he returned home and bought Hyacinth from Giambruno, becoming the new chef-owner. Gessesse didn’t make any huge changes at the restaurant, he just kept it evolving. Especially the cacio e pepe.