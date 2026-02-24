Asal Bee’s first Minnesota cafe is now open in Burnsville

Just in time for Ramadan, Minnesota’s first Asal Bee Cafe is now open at 14001 Grand Av. in Burnsville.
Named for the Yemeni word for honey, the locally owned cafe specializes in all the ways honey makes life sweeter. Smoothies, tea, coffee, ice cream and other refreshers make good use of the sweet stuff. A pastry case is stocked with cheesecakes, layer cakes, honeycomb bread and more. There are dessert tacos, too. Also on the menu are savory sandwiches, and several varieties of the signature honey are available for purchase.
Asal Bee was founded in 2004 as a small Yemeni honey shop and in 2016 expanded to the United States. Its first stateside retail store opened in 2021 in Dearborn, Mich., and the cafes followed three years later. Asal Bee Burnsville has expanded hours for the holy month, opening at 10 a.m. until midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
New Graze stand carries on the fried chicken tradition
Dream Chicken has replaced Caja fried chicken inside Graze food hall in Minneapolis. The newest stand comes from Travail Collective, owners of the food hall and makers of Dream Creamery ice cream and smash burgers. On the menu are seven varieties of dressed-up fried chicken sandwiches from banh mi to Caesar salad as well as nuggets, strips and sides like Texas toast and waffle fries. Graze is at 520 N. 4th St., Mpls., grazenorthloop.com.
Iconic Cuban diner has new owners
Victor’s 1959 Cafe has been serving Cuban comforts for more than 25 years from a tiny space (3756 Grand Av. S., Mpls.) that’s become a beloved neighborhood institution. Now, its owner is ready to hand over the reins to a new generation.
Niki Stavrou founded the restaurant in 1999 and turned the onetime gas station into a thriving breakfast and lunch business. The diminutive restaurant is known for its booths and tables scrawled with graffiti from years of diners. During the summer, the seating doubles with a floral-lined patio.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reported that the new owners are Minnesota-based Quraishi Real Estate. Stavrou has assured fans that the new owners are eager to carry on Victor’s traditions and retain its staff — and that she is looking forward to a well-earned retirement.
Bar Brava reopens after online controversy
After a brief closure, Bar Brava has reopened in Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood. The natural wine bar posted on Instagram that its return includes a limited menu of cheesesteaks and pork sandwiches, and that they will donate 10% of sales to Northside Blessings. “We are here to rebuild and serve with a renewed focus on community support,” the post stated. Comments were turned off.