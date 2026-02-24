Advertisement
Counter Intelligence

Asal Bee’s first Minnesota cafe is now open in Burnsville

Plus: New fried chicken at Graze food hall, Victor’s 1959 Cafe changes hands, sandwiches at Aki’s BreadHaus and more restaurant news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 12:00PM
A selection of sweet and savory treats from Asal Bee Cafe, now open in Burnsville. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Just in time for Ramadan, Minnesota’s first Asal Bee Cafe is now open at 14001 Grand Av. in Burnsville.

Named for the Yemeni word for honey, the locally owned cafe specializes in all the ways honey makes life sweeter. Smoothies, tea, coffee, ice cream and other refreshers make good use of the sweet stuff. A pastry case is stocked with cheesecakes, layer cakes, honeycomb bread and more. There are dessert tacos, too. Also on the menu are savory sandwiches, and several varieties of the signature honey are available for purchase.

Asal Bee was founded in 2004 as a small Yemeni honey shop and in 2016 expanded to the United States. Its first stateside retail store opened in 2021 in Dearborn, Mich., and the cafes followed three years later. Asal Bee Burnsville has expanded hours for the holy month, opening at 10 a.m. until midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Graze food hall by Travail just added Dream Chicken to its lineup. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

New Graze stand carries on the fried chicken tradition

Dream Chicken has replaced Caja fried chicken inside Graze food hall in Minneapolis. The newest stand comes from Travail Collective, owners of the food hall and makers of Dream Creamery ice cream and smash burgers. On the menu are seven varieties of dressed-up fried chicken sandwiches from banh mi to Caesar salad as well as nuggets, strips and sides like Texas toast and waffle fries. Graze is at 520 N. 4th St., Mpls., grazenorthloop.com.

A trio of favorites from Victor's 1959 Cafe: Bistec Criollo, Cuban bread and corn pancakes. (Jon Cheng/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Iconic Cuban diner has new owners

Victor’s 1959 Cafe has been serving Cuban comforts for more than 25 years from a tiny space (3756 Grand Av. S., Mpls.) that’s become a beloved neighborhood institution. Now, its owner is ready to hand over the reins to a new generation.

Niki Stavrou founded the restaurant in 1999 and turned the onetime gas station into a thriving breakfast and lunch business. The diminutive restaurant is known for its booths and tables scrawled with graffiti from years of diners. During the summer, the seating doubles with a floral-lined patio.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reported that the new owners are Minnesota-based Quraishi Real Estate. Stavrou has assured fans that the new owners are eager to carry on Victor’s traditions and retain its staff — and that she is looking forward to a well-earned retirement.

Owner Dan Rice has reopened his Minneapolis natural wine bar Bar Brava. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bar Brava reopens after online controversy

After a brief closure, Bar Brava has reopened in Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood. The natural wine bar posted on Instagram that its return includes a limited menu of cheesesteaks and pork sandwiches, and that they will donate 10% of sales to Northside Blessings. “We are here to rebuild and serve with a renewed focus on community support,” the post stated. Comments were turned off.

The return comes after the pop-up Sushi by Baaska ended its planned kitchen residency ahead of schedule after controversial Instagram posts made by Bar Brava’s owner Dan Rice surfaced.

The new food menu will be created by chef Axel Pineda, who was half the culinary team behind the Torsk pop-up.

Sushi by Baaska has returned to its pop-up model, with upcoming sold-out events at Picnic in Linden Hills.

After a brief closure for a refresh, the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis’ North Loop (300 N. Washington Av.) is reopening its common areas, rooms and restaurant. Tullibee has a whole new menu from newly appointed culinary director Nathan Kim.

According to a news release, the kitchen will still make great use of open-flame cooking and serve a menu “centered on ‘Lakes and Woods’ sophistication with a fresh international influence.” Sample dishes include celery root skewers, Iberico pork ribs and beef tartare with a Jucy Lucy twist.

Reservations are available beginning Feb. 27 for dining from breakfast through dinner. The Hewing will host a reopening celebration on March 12 starting at 6 p.m. in the Tullibee bar.

Minneapolis German bread bakery adds sandwiches

Aki’s BreadHaus is getting into the sandwich game with a new midday menu. The Northeast bakery has expanded its service to include soups and sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured specials include sauerbraten with red wine-marinated roast beef, which makes sense because the room becomes Aki’s WunderBar wine bar in the evenings. This is all in addition to the breads and day-brightening baked goods that Aki’s is known for making. Aki’s is at 1712 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

