Asal Bee’s first Minnesota cafe is now open in Burnsville

Aki’s BreadHaus is getting into the sandwich game with a new midday menu. The Northeast bakery has expanded its service to include soups and sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured specials include sauerbraten with red wine-marinated roast beef, which makes sense because the room becomes Aki’s WunderBar wine bar in the evenings. This is all in addition to the breads and day-brightening baked goods that Aki’s is known for making. Aki’s is at 1712 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.