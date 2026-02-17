Traditional Vietnamese coffee arrives in the Warehouse District

The cafe (430 1st Av. N.) will start welcoming customers this week with soft opening hours; an official grand opening celebration will come soon after. “It’s kinda cool to be in this space,” said co-owner Savio Nguyen, who remembered this building as Brothers Bar & Grill and Rosen’s way back in the day. “We’re really looking forward to downtown revitalizing. Plus, I’m a giant Timberwolves fan — to be this close is so cool.”