Traditional Vietnamese coffee arrives in the Warehouse District

Caphin is about to open its second cafe at the base of the Kickernick Building in downtown Minneapolis.
The cafe (430 1st Av. N.) will start welcoming customers this week with soft opening hours; an official grand opening celebration will come soon after. “It’s kinda cool to be in this space,” said co-owner Savio Nguyen, who remembered this building as Brothers Bar & Grill and Rosen’s way back in the day. “We’re really looking forward to downtown revitalizing. Plus, I’m a giant Timberwolves fan — to be this close is so cool.”
Jenny and Savio Nguyen launched Caphin as a coffee trailer at the Mill City Farmers Market in 2022, selling traditional Vietnamese ca phe sua da and egg coffee. The business caught on and they opened their first storefront in February 2024 in Linden Hills, where their offerings continued to expand.
Savio describes his business as a modern cafe specializing in Vietnamese single-origin beans. “We do have the traditional ca phe sua da and we also have the egg coffee,” he said, “but what we also do is we can make your standard espresso drinks that highlight our single-source espresso beans.”
The couple expect the menu at the new cafe to reflect what’s offered at the Linden Hills shop (4503 France Av. S., Mpls.).
“I’ve loved the American coffee culture,” said Savio, who grew up in Minneapolis. “I was really into the third-wave coffee experience.” He said it’s been exciting to watch the newest wave of coffee culture that often highlights the heritage of the beans. “We also have Qamaria and Arya coffee shops. It’s exciting. I still love nothing more than hanging out at someplace like Caffetto, too.”
Caphin is part of an influx of Vietnamese coffee and cafes opening around the metro area, which also includes Phê Coffee in St. Paul and Giot Cream Coffee in Richfield.
Food options at the downtown Caphin will mostly stick to pastries and the hours will largely serve morning customers, but they aren’t ruling out the possibilities of special events with the Timberwolves and Twins playing nearby. For now, the shop will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.