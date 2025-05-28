Counter Intelligence

Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room closing May 31

Plus: First tenants announced for Blaine’s Asia Village, changes at Bar Brava, U Garden closing and more restaurant news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 11:30AM
A lavender colored cocktail in a coup glass is held in front of a blue neon sign on a concrete wall that says, "Follow Your Own North Star."
Du Nord Cocktail Room will close on May 31. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The ambitious return of the Lake Street cocktail room that closed amid the pandemic and uprising — and its New Orleans-inspired restaurant — has not been the success owners Shanelle and Chris Montana had hoped: Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room will both close May 31.

“Rebuilding on this stretch of Lake Street came with real challenges, and we met them with everything we had,” Lagniappe’s owners shared on Instagram. “We set out to create something beautiful — spaces that captured the soul of New Orleans, the heart of south Minneapolis, and a shared vision for a more equitable future.”

Opened in late September 2024, the restaurant was part of a rebuilding of the historic Coliseum Building. The restaurant and cocktail room (2700 E. Lake St., Mpls.) will be open during its usual hours this final week.

The upside is that Du Nord’s products will continue to be available at liquor stores, and there is more work to be done. “Our commitment to this community remains. Du Nord Social Spirits and the Du Nord Foundation will continue to operate and serve our respective missions," the Montanas wrote. “We look forward to Krewe Du Nord on June 21st and hope you join us for this free, all ages music festival that is inspired by the spirit of New Orleans — and powered by the heart of our own Minneapolis community.”

Taiwan’s popular 85°C joins Asia Village lineup

The new Asia Village set to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall announced two restaurants for the all-Asian eatery food court. That includes 85°C Bakery & Cafe, the Taiwan-based chain that’s been likened to Starbucks for its robust growth, which will make its Upper Midwest debut inside the complex. Plus, Pho Mai, the local Vietnamese restaurant, will open a fast-casual spot inside the building that’s expected to open in early 2026.

Asia Village is being billed as a premier shopping destination, not unlike Eden Prairie’s wildly popular Asia Mall (which boasts a sit-down Pho Mai). Inside, there will be an Asian grocery store, plus more food businesses expected to serve Korean, Japanese, Chinese and more cuisines. The development’s owner said via a statement that the building is 90% leased.

The popular 85°C Bakery & Cafe blends Asian and European flavors in its food and beverage menu. (It’s named after what is considered the perfect espresso brewing temp, 85 degrees Celsius.) There are 1,000 locations globally, but its U.S. presence is largely contained to the Southwest and West Coast.

The exterior of Groundswell, exterior
The fire-damaged Groundswell Cafe in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood on May 22, 2025. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Beloved cafe closed after fire

Groundswell, the coffee shop, cafe and bakery at 1340 Thomas Av. in St. Paul, remains closed after a May 21 fire damaged the restaurant and building. All occupants were able to escape safely, including a cat evacuated from an upstairs apartment.

Co-owners Megan and Jason Schoonover shared an update on Instagram on behalf of the ownership group that the business is covered by insurance, but a Go Fund Me has been set up to support employees as they work to reopen.

Groundswell opened in 2009 and over the years has grown into a neighborhood community space, hosting events, selling locally made artisan items and evolving its menu of coffee, baked goods and savory food options.

It’s also survived more than its fair share of once-in-a-lifetime hardships. In 2011, part of the ceiling collapsed. Groundswell returned and in 2012 expanded to include more seating and a full kitchen. In 2016, an accident resulted in a car crashing into the building. And 2020 brought the pandemic. But true to its name and community focus, Groundswell is expected to return again, eventually.

Dubai Chocolate Bars at the Golden Nuts in Columbia Heights. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Social media’s favorite sweet shop is coming to Apple Valley

The Golden Nuts, known for serving up decadent dishes dreamed up from social media moments, will open a second storefront in Time Square Shopping Center in Apple Valley (7535 W. 148th St.) later this year.

Owned by cousins Ahmad Asmar and Mahmoud Rammouni, the chocolate and treat shop in Columbia Heights opened about a year ago, drawing lines for hopping on TikTok food trends like Dubai chocolate just as they’re taking off. They also stay open late during Ramadan, when long lines are common.

In addition to viral food moments, Golden Nuts also offers an array of nuts, dried fruit, coffee, Turkish desserts and much more.

After more than 30 years, U Garden Closing

The distinctive Chinese restaurant U Garden on University Avenue, which has served generations of University of Minnesota students, will close on May 31. The restaurant shared the news on Facebook, saying, “We would like to thank the community and all of our customers whom have supported our business throughout the 32 years.”

Mostly normal hours are expected through the final day, with limited seating available on Friday to accommodate a private event. The owners have said they’re looking forward to a new chapter that will involve more time to spend with friends and family.

The location is expected to become a Korean sports bar and hot pot restaurant.

Ma Po hot dish is a bowl of the spicy tofu dish topped with tater tots.
Jook Sing's Ma Po Hot Dish was a favorite. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bar Brava switching up the kitchen again

Torsk, the Scandinavian pop-up running inside the kitchen at Bar Brava, is winding down its residency. “It’s been a great yearlong run,” said Bar Brava’s owner Dan Rice. The kitchen has been staffed by Torsk’s chef duo of Axel Pineda and Sydney Reuter for much of the past year.

For years the wine bar has invited up-and-coming pop-ups for extended runs in its kitchen; Torsk joins the ranks of Khue’s Kitchen and others that have moved on from Bar Brava.

Up next: Popular third-cuisine Jook Sing from chefs Mike Yuen and Tony Gao will take over the kitchen, giving fans a more regular opportunity for their modern blend of Chinese-American dishes. We’re still thinking about that ma po hot dish from this winter.

Meanwhile, Bar Brava’s Rice will be representing Minnesota at the James Beard Awards at the ceremony on June 16. His natural wine bar was nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See More

