Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room closing May 31

The upside is that Du Nord’s products will continue to be available at liquor stores, and there is more work to be done. “Our commitment to this community remains. Du Nord Social Spirits and the Du Nord Foundation will continue to operate and serve our respective missions," the Montanas wrote. “We look forward to Krewe Du Nord on June 21st and hope you join us for this free, all ages music festival that is inspired by the spirit of New Orleans — and powered by the heart of our own Minneapolis community.”