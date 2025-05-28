Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room closing May 31

The ambitious return of the Lake Street cocktail room that closed amid the pandemic and uprising — and its New Orleans-inspired restaurant — has not been the success owners Shanelle and Chris Montana had hoped: Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room will both close May 31.
“Rebuilding on this stretch of Lake Street came with real challenges, and we met them with everything we had,” Lagniappe’s owners shared on Instagram. “We set out to create something beautiful — spaces that captured the soul of New Orleans, the heart of south Minneapolis, and a shared vision for a more equitable future.”
Opened in late September 2024, the restaurant was part of a rebuilding of the historic Coliseum Building. The restaurant and cocktail room (2700 E. Lake St., Mpls.) will be open during its usual hours this final week.
The upside is that Du Nord’s products will continue to be available at liquor stores, and there is more work to be done. “Our commitment to this community remains. Du Nord Social Spirits and the Du Nord Foundation will continue to operate and serve our respective missions," the Montanas wrote. “We look forward to Krewe Du Nord on June 21st and hope you join us for this free, all ages music festival that is inspired by the spirit of New Orleans — and powered by the heart of our own Minneapolis community.”
Taiwan’s popular 85°C joins Asia Village lineup
The new Asia Village set to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall announced two restaurants for the all-Asian eatery food court. That includes 85°C Bakery & Cafe, the Taiwan-based chain that’s been likened to Starbucks for its robust growth, which will make its Upper Midwest debut inside the complex. Plus, Pho Mai, the local Vietnamese restaurant, will open a fast-casual spot inside the building that’s expected to open in early 2026.
Asia Village is being billed as a premier shopping destination, not unlike Eden Prairie’s wildly popular Asia Mall (which boasts a sit-down Pho Mai). Inside, there will be an Asian grocery store, plus more food businesses expected to serve Korean, Japanese, Chinese and more cuisines. The development’s owner said via a statement that the building is 90% leased.
The popular 85°C Bakery & Cafe blends Asian and European flavors in its food and beverage menu. (It’s named after what is considered the perfect espresso brewing temp, 85 degrees Celsius.) There are 1,000 locations globally, but its U.S. presence is largely contained to the Southwest and West Coast.
Beloved cafe closed after fire
Groundswell, the coffee shop, cafe and bakery at 1340 Thomas Av. in St. Paul, remains closed after a May 21 fire damaged the restaurant and building. All occupants were able to escape safely, including a cat evacuated from an upstairs apartment.