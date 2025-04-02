How will Minnesota chefs fare in this year’s James Beard Awards?

The James Beard Foundation will announce Wednesday the nominees for its 2025 chef and restaurant awards. These finalists will be whittled down from a longer list of semifinalists announced in January. At that time, 11 Minnesota chefs and restaurants received recognition in both national and regional categories. The chefs and restaurants that move on in the competition today will be invited to the awards ceremony June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
The culinary awards, widely viewed as the industry’s highest honors, recognize and celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry and food media. The restaurant awards fall into 10 national and 12 regional categories. This year, six Twin Cities representatives are getting nods in national categories:
In the Outstanding Chef category: Ann Ahmed for Khâluna, Minneapolis; Outstanding Hospitality: Mucci’s Italian, St. Paul; Outstanding Restaurant: Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis; and Best New Restaurant: Bûcheron and Vinai, both Minneapolis. Bar Brava, the Minneapolis natural wine bar, made the list in the Outstanding Wine Program category.
In the Best Chef: Midwest category, Shigeyuki Furukawa of Kado no Mise and Diane Moua of Diane’s Place, both Minneapolis; Abraham Gessesse of Hyacinth and Myriel’s Karyn Tomlinson, both St. Paul; and Mateo Mackbee for Krewe in St. Joseph.
Past winners
Last year Christina Nguyen took home the award for Best Chef: Midwest for her work at Hai Hai. It was a major comeback for the local culinary scene; in 2022, no Minnesota chefs were recognized in the final list for the category. Fellow Minneapolis chef Ann Ahmed also was a finalist.
Past local winners include former La Belle Vie chef Tim McKee’s win in 2009, Alex Roberts (Restaurant Alma) in 2010, Isaac Becker (112 Eatery) in 2011, Paul Berglund (formerly of the Bachelor Farmer) in 2016, Gavin Kaysen (Spoon and Stable) in 2018 and Ann Kim (Young Joni) in 2019.
Kaysen is Minnesota’s only national James Beard Award-winning chef; he was named Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2008 during his tenure at Café Boulud in New York City. In 2022, Owamni brought home the national honor of Best New Restaurant; Gustavo and Kate Romero’s Oro by Nixta was a finalist in the same category last year.
Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards are often described as the Oscars of the food world. The 2025 awards ceremony is June 16 in Chicago.