The best dishes we ate at these 11 James Beard semifinalist restaurants

Diane Moua almost can’t believe how much people love the pulled pork on her dinner menu. Sometimes with the food we grow up with, the flavors so deeply entrenched in childhood memories and hours spent in the family kitchen, one can wonder if the wider world will understand just how special a bite can be. Pork tidbits are long-cooked with lemongrass, ginger and garlic until rich and velvety. Served with more ginger, sour bamboo and plenty of green scallions, it’s sumptuous, but bright; comforting, but kicky. It’s served with rice and an optional side of Diane’s housemade hot sauce that in itself is a balance of indomitable heat with intriguing layers of fresh and funky flavor. Moua said she didn’t think she’d ever come across this dish on a restaurant menu before, and we are so very glad she’s sharing it. (J.S.)