Eat & Drink

Downtown Anoka’s social district returns: the best food and drinks to order

We checked out all of the participating restaurants ahead of the season, which kicked off May 1.

By Sharyn Jackson,

Nancy Ngo and

Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 11:30AM
Take your drinks to go in Anoka's social district (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It was a gloriously sunny day in downtown Anoka, lending an ideal backdrop to a restaurant and bar hop, checking out shops along the way.

If local businesses have their way, crowds will head to the area in the coming months to do just that, as the season for downtown Anoka’s social district, which started May 1 and runs through early October, gets underway.

In 2023, Anoka became the first Minnesota city to create an open-container drinking district in a designated zone (with Stillwater and Shakopee planning to follow suit this year) as municipalities find ways to boost local businesses amid economic challenges. As social district season starts, we checked out the 10 participating restaurants and bars in downtown Anoka in search of the best things to order as you tow drinks between participating establishments and inside shops.

In a district that has Midwestern-like poutine at the ready, a decadent chicken sandwich and fried ice cream that’s worth leaving room for dessert, the food is worth as much as the sipping scene.

(Note: These are the restaurants currently participating at the time of publication; more could join the fun.)

The Irish pub setting of MaGillycuddy’s in downtown Anoka. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
MaGillycuddy's Reuben rolls and Guinness cheese fries. (Joy Summers)

MaGillycuddy’s: Guinness cheese fries

The broken-in Irish pub with tin ceilings and dark wood serving up “American fare with an Irish flair” is a place that tempts you to sink into a chair or booth and stay a while. So it’s best to stay on task if you want to spend a day hopping the social district.

To help focus, let us save you time by insisting on the Guinness cheese fries ($10) that share space with dishes like Reuben rolls. The skinny fries are reminiscent of ones beloved at a certain fast-food burger chain with golden arches, with battered edges allowing a Guinness cheese sauce to sit over the top without getting absorbed. And because everything tastes better with bacon, bits are sprinkled on top for an added salty kick. Pub poutine for the win.

Pair with: The Jackie ($5), a Deep Eddy lemon vodka with club soda, is a summery refresher that cuts through the appetizers’ inherent richness — at a rock-bottom price.

2016 1st Av.,Anoka, MaGillyCuddysofAnoka

201 Tavern & Grill in Anoka has a menu that overdelivers. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Grilled chicken sandwich with spinach artichoke dip and cheese on a pretzel bun served with waffle fries and seasoned sour cream in a basket on a sunny table top with a light beer in the background.
At the 201 Tavern in Anoka, grilled chicken is topped with spinach artichoke dip and cheese on a pretzel bun and served with waffle fries and seasoned sour cream. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

201 Tavern & Grill: Spinach artichoke chicken sandwich

We love a menu that under-promises and overdelivers. The spinach artichoke chicken sandwich ($15) sounds like something Mom would want us to order, but the reality is a decadent bite that takes the best spinach artichoke dip, smothers it all over a juicy chicken breast, then covers the whole thing in gooey provolone. It’s all piled onto a pretzel bun that holds up to all that creamy goodness with gusto. Cut it in half and watch the cheese pull do its magic. We recommend upgrading to the waffle fries with seasoned sour cream as a side. It’s more than worth the nominal upcharge.

Pair with: Lift Bridge Mango Blonde ($7), a juicy summertime beauty with just enough fruit to feel festive, but a crisp finish to stand up to all that flavor.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

Anoka’s open carry alcohol district ‘created a buzz.’ Now the idea is spreading across Minnesota.

Eat & Drink

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week in the Twin Cities and beyond

201 Jackson St., Anoka, 201tavern.com

Danno's Ibiza West in Anoka is a nod to the tropics. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Among the menu items to love at Danno's Ibiza West in Anoka: Steak tips and baby baked potatoes. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Danno’s Ibiza West: The burger

This vaguely tropical dive bar, set in the shadow of the county courthouse amid bail-bond outfits, is full of surprises: 1) The secret doughnut special that starts each day until sold out and, according to our server, outdoes Krispy Kreme. 2) The “best ever” marinated steak bites (again, our server), with a house-made Caesar-type dip, that really does put all others to shame ($13). Get them with the Baby Bakers, mini baked potatoes, to make it a meal ($10). And 3) the Tuesday $3 hamburger, a hand-formed ⅓-pound patty, has to be among the best deals in the metro. That the food comes from a tiny flat top in a bump-out behind the bar is even more of a marvel.

Pair with: An icy-cold Kona Big Wave ($6) plays into the tropical theme.

227 E. Main St., Anoka, totaldannos.us

It's all about the beach vibes at Casa Rio in downtown Anoka. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Don't skip dessert at Casa Rio in Anoka, specifically the fried ice cream. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Casa Rio: Fried ice cream

A rotating sign reading “Minn-Mex” is a marker of the type of menu offered at this bright, colorful downtown hangout with beach vibes. On a recent afternoon, the lunch buffet was the popular order. But we couldn’t resist ordering a la carte to try the restaurant’s top seller, the quesadilla ($12), stacked more than an inch high with mesquite-grilled chicken, bacon and avocado ranch dressing that tasted like a riff on a chicken ranch wrap.

It also left us room for dessert, which worked in our favor, since the fried ice cream ($7) was the crowd favorite. Vanilla ice cream gets rolled in cinnamon sugar and cornflake crumbs before getting deep-fried. It’s on a fried tortilla bed for added crunch and topped with chocolate, honey and whipped cream for living the sweet life.

Pair with: The house ($7) or mango ($8) margarita, or the four-sample margarita flight ($25).

201 Jackson St., Anoka, casariorestaurants.com

Serum's Good Time Emporium in Anoka is all about the (you guessed it) good times. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
A red plastic basket holds two types of wings with a cup of ranch dividing them down the middle. In the background is an eclectic old bar with vintage neon signs and decor.
Good times with an abundance of wings at Serum’s Good Time Emporium. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Serum’s Good Time Emporium: Wings

If the name didn’t tip the cards, the antique-strewn ceiling decor certainly broadcasts that Serum’s is here to have fun. It’s a vibe particularly suited to strolling down the street with a beverage in hand. The only thing missing in that other hand? Wings! Serum’s has them in spades. The aroma of juicy chicken floats between the suspended scooter wheels and right into the face of anyone who crosses the threshold of the restaurant. Order the sampler with your crew for 25 wings in your choice of five flavors (from a selection of a whopping two dozen varieties) for $36. That way, you can build a sampler of Buffalo, ranchalada (that’s a spicy ranch rub), gold rush (a honey barbecue) and more, then take a crowd vote on your favorite.

Pair with: Serum’s Spicy Water ($6), the signature cocktail, is a blueberry twist on a vodka-lemonade.

213 Jackson St., Anoka, serumsanoka.com

Four smaller glasses of varying colors of beer in a paddle shaped holder. The beer glasses sport the logo and slogan: Nice Beer. Nice People.
A beer flight at 10K Brewing in Anoka is the best of all worlds. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10K Brewing: Beer flight

Downtown Anoka’s craft brewery is an open room and bar with a wide selection of brew types. Rather than trying to winnow it down to just one flavor, order a build-your-own flight ($10.50). We opted to wind through the varying types with a summery Raspberry Lemon Bar sour, German pils, hefty dopplebock and a Foggy Morning for those oddball hazy IPA lovers in the group.

Pair with: The opening-soon Babe’s Kitchen hadn’t yet rolled out on our visit, but it should be serving Neapolitan-style pizzas, wings and more by the time the social district is in full swing.

2005 2nd Av., Anoka, 10kbrew.com

A glass on a bar that has a clear liquid and a scoop of white sorbet, with a spoon sticking out
Trust us and order the lemon sorbet wine float at Ambi Wine Bar in Anoka. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The charcuterie bowl at Ambi Wine Bar in Anoka is perfectly portable for moving through the social district. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ambi Wine Bar: Charcuterie bowl

Anoka’s twinkle-lit wine bar has a sweet tooth. An extensive dessert list features famed “rumba” cakes from Anoka’s own Truffles & Tortes bakery, and you might find a dessert board of assorted treats, including housemade puppy chow (aka Muddy Buddies, $4) to nibble. The savories are just as thoughtful, including a portable petite charcuterie bowl ($9) tailored to solo diners. And with live music and an appealing happy hour ($10 build-your-own flights!), it’s an easy spot to while away an evening.

Pair with: Be bold and go with the $13 Iceberg Wine-tini, a lemon sorbet-spiked glass of sauvignon blanc (you might giggle while ordering it, but trust us).

2015 2nd Av., Anoka, ambiwinebar.com

A fake hardware store front masks a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge at Anoka Hardware Store (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
There are plenty of creative cocktails at the speakeasy-style Anoka Hardware Store. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cocktails at Anoka Hardware Store: The cocktails

This speakeasy-style bar leans into its theme hard. After arriving through an unmarked alley door, all manner of tools and hardware greet you. Your password to get in will involve some kind of household necessity (you get the password when you make a reservation). But once welcomed through a clanging metal door, you’ll find a swank lounge dripping in throwback decor. The cocktail menu is long and detailed, and in addition to a solid Old Fashioned special ($6 on Wednesdays), there are loads of creative options. We loved the lavender-hued Purple Symbol (Prince’s printed icon, $13), and the Red Light ($15), a fruity vodka drink served in a lightbulb-shaped glass you can take home.

Pair with: Cracker Jack ($6). The food menu here is short and mostly packaged, but a big bag of nostalgic caramel corn and peanuts does the trick. And the bar provides its own hardware-themed knickknacks as a prize.

201 Jackson St., #10, Anoka (entrance through the alley behind the building), anokahardwarestore.com

Nucky's Speakeasy, a Prohibition-era bar in downtown Anoka. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The raspberry vodka-based So Berry Into You and Death by Gin cocktails at Nucky's Speakeasy, a Prohibition-era bar in downtown Anoka. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Nucky’s Speakeasy: The cocktails

To access this old post office building, you’ll need a secret password hidden in one of the mailboxes just outside the red door. Once inside, choose between a velvety red and gold saloon-style setting or the dimly lit, brick-lined backroom with a long, sleek bar at this spot serving Prohibition-era drinks as well as beer and wine.

While sometimes the most Instagrammable drink isn’t the most digestible, that’s not the case here. The frou-frou-looking So Berry Into You ($14) — raspberry vodka, black raspberry liqueur, lime juice and simple syrup that’s shaken — was a surprisingly smooth-tasting, frothy delight. The other top seller, Death by Gin ($16), was also an original and on the boozier side. Nucky’s can be found on the basement level, while its sibling restaurant, Club 300, is upstairs on the main floor of the charming Old Post Office building, making the speakeasy a great before- or after-dinner stop.

Pair with: A smaller version of the Club 300 menu is available, and the amped-up deviled eggs (two for $5) with a lemony, Eggs Benedict-like tang is a delightful snack.

300 E. Main St., Anoka, nuckysspeakeasy.com

Club 300 in downtown Anoka is an elegant end (or start) to the evening. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The rib-eye at the Club 300 in downtown Anoka. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Club 300: The rib-eye

With a philosophy that “Club 300 is meant for those who aren’t in a hurry, and looking to make an evening out of their outing,” this charming linen restaurant is an ideal way to end the day. Especially when ordering dishes such as the well-composed rib-eye ($49) with roasted red pepper butter swirled on top like a cinnamon roll and then served with a side of rosemary potatoes cooked three ways (boiled, pan-seared, then deep-fried to order), rendering the ultimate crisp.

Pair with: A martini ($11) — a classic cocktail for a classic space.

300 E. Main St., Anoka, club300anoka.com

about the writers

about the writers

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

The 10 best things to order when in Anoka's social district

card image

We checked out all of the participating restaurants ahead of the season, which kicked off May 1.

Eat & Drink

3 St. Paul restaurants and a Minneapolis food hall are closing

The North Loop Galley at The Nordic in Minneapolis, Minn., on Monday, November 25, 2019. The new mixed-use The Nordic is nearly completed in the North Loop of Minneapolis. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER &#xa5; renee.jones@startribune.com

Eat & Drink

How Minnesota's farmland helped shape one of the nation's top chefs

card image