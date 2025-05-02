Downtown Anoka’s social district returns: the best food and drinks to order

It was a gloriously sunny day in downtown Anoka, lending an ideal backdrop to a restaurant and bar hop, checking out shops along the way.
If local businesses have their way, crowds will head to the area in the coming months to do just that, as the season for downtown Anoka’s social district, which started May 1 and runs through early October, gets underway.
In 2023, Anoka became the first Minnesota city to create an open-container drinking district in a designated zone (with Stillwater and Shakopee planning to follow suit this year) as municipalities find ways to boost local businesses amid economic challenges. As social district season starts, we checked out the 10 participating restaurants and bars in downtown Anoka in search of the best things to order as you tow drinks between participating establishments and inside shops.
In a district that has Midwestern-like poutine at the ready, a decadent chicken sandwich and fried ice cream that’s worth leaving room for dessert, the food is worth as much as the sipping scene.
(Note: These are the restaurants currently participating at the time of publication; more could join the fun.)
MaGillycuddy’s: Guinness cheese fries
The broken-in Irish pub with tin ceilings and dark wood serving up “American fare with an Irish flair” is a place that tempts you to sink into a chair or booth and stay a while. So it’s best to stay on task if you want to spend a day hopping the social district.
To help focus, let us save you time by insisting on the Guinness cheese fries ($10) that share space with dishes like Reuben rolls. The skinny fries are reminiscent of ones beloved at a certain fast-food burger chain with golden arches, with battered edges allowing a Guinness cheese sauce to sit over the top without getting absorbed. And because everything tastes better with bacon, bits are sprinkled on top for an added salty kick. Pub poutine for the win.
Pair with: The Jackie ($5), a Deep Eddy lemon vodka with club soda, is a summery refresher that cuts through the appetizers’ inherent richness — at a rock-bottom price.