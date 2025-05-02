Downtown Anoka’s social district returns: the best food and drinks to order

If the name didn’t tip the cards, the antique-strewn ceiling decor certainly broadcasts that Serum’s is here to have fun. It’s a vibe particularly suited to strolling down the street with a beverage in hand. The only thing missing in that other hand? Wings! Serum’s has them in spades. The aroma of juicy chicken floats between the suspended scooter wheels and right into the face of anyone who crosses the threshold of the restaurant. Order the sampler with your crew for 25 wings in your choice of five flavors (from a selection of a whopping two dozen varieties) for $36. That way, you can build a sampler of Buffalo, ranchalada (that’s a spicy ranch rub), gold rush (a honey barbecue) and more, then take a crowd vote on your favorite.