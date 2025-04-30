Anoka’s open carry alcohol district ‘created a buzz.’ Now the idea is spreading across Minnesota.

Some business owners were hesitant when they heard downtown Anoka would become a “social district,” where residents can walk around outside and go into shops with a boozy drink in hand.
Picturing Bourbon Street in New Orleans or Beale Street in Memphis, some worried boisterous crowds could take over the downtown or cause a ruckus in their stores.
“It was a lot to digest at first, picturing how it would work,” said Gloria Nelson, owner of 201 Tavern. “But we haven’t seen any of the problems I pictured in my worst nightmare.”
Anoka was the first city in Minnesota to create a drinking district, allowing residents to enjoy relaxed open container laws in a designated zone. City officials describe it as a “sip and stroll” area, with enough regulations to ensure it remains a low-key and novel addition to downtown.
Now as Anoka kicks off the district’s second full season in May, the idea is catching on. Stillwater and Shakopee are following the north metro city’s lead and will launch their own social districts this year. Blaine is seeking legislative approval to start one as well.
And as other cities show interest, state lawmakers are considering legislation that could eventually expand the concept statewide, allowing municipalities to more easily establish their own districts.
“I think we’re all a little bit challenged with this economy,” said Becky Althoff, owner of the SWAG etc boutique in downtown Anoka. “So having the option of a social district that can bring out more groups of people who might be interested in walking around downtown, I love it.”
More states in recent years have enabled communities to ease up on alcohol laws and allow open drinking in restricted areas, hoping to re-energize downtowns and boost business as shopping habits change.