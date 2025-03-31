Surfing in downtown Anoka? $55M project could turn Rum River Dam into a whitewater attraction

Twin Cities surfers often have to drive up to Lake Superior in Duluth to catch a wave.
But a $55 million project could offer a much closer alternative: How about surfing in downtown Anoka?
The city is working on a project to upgrade the Rum River Dam, less than a mile from the confluence with the Mississippi River. The city is seeking funding for the project, which would modernize the dam, create a pedestrian bridge and add a lock for boats to travel from the upper Rum to the Mississippi.
The reconstruction also could turn the dam into a whitewater park, where surfers could ride a standing wave while kayakers, paddleboarders and tubers float down the channel.
“That would be prime time,” said David Kohl, a Woodbury resident who has made surfboards out of his garage for a decade.
Kohl believes the dam could easily become a draw for water sport lovers, especially as river surfing grows in popularity. Surfers seek out whitewater conditions that are naturally ripe for the sport, such as in Manitoba at Sturgeon Falls on the Winnipeg River.
In Minnesota, Anoka could be the first to offer surfing on a man-made, dam-controlled whitewater park, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Similar attractions are popping up across the country, featuring river surfing in cities such as Boise, Idaho, and Cedar Falls, Iowa.