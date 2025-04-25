The 5 best things our food writers ate this week in the Twin Cities and beyond

Yuzu poppyseed doughnut at Moona Moono
Angie Lee relocated from New York City to Minneapolis during the pandemic to pod up with her sister — and just happened to find herself in proximity to a fantastic doughnut shop. “New Yorkers think they have the corner on great bakeries, but they’ve got nothing on Minnesotans,” she said.
Years later, she crossed paths with a woman who struck her as a kindred spirit. Turns out, she’s the entrepreneurial force behind those doughnuts: Anne Rucker. The two became fast friends. As Lee contemplated a new career path, it was Rucker who kicked the dream into action in that way your best girlfriends confidently cheer bigger horizons. “I could think of a thousand reasons not to do it, but she saw the vision,” said Lee.
The vision was a little store that sold home goods and beautiful stationery while hosting a cafe space stocked with delicious things and Rucker’s Bogart’s Doughnut Co.
So before shopping, do as Lee did and start with doughnuts ($5). Rucker devised the flavors that are just familiar enough, but still so special and new. Tart yuzu citrus stands in for familiar lemon when paired with poppyseed. It’s bright, savory, light and envelops an old-fashioned doughnut that’s a perfect balance of crumbly cake and crackly, tart glaze.
Lee’s store celebrates the way Asian and Western aesthetics and art have blended into a global pop-culture moment. Since opening its doors two weeks ago, the Uptown shop has been thrumming with activity. Mother-daughter groups of all ages come in and share doughnuts, oohing over all the goods and taking home blind boxes filled with little toys. “It’s best as a shared experience,” said Lee. (Joy Summers)
3048 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; moonamoono.com
Wedge salad at Stone and Oak
There’s a reason why a wedge salad has long been a menu staple. The fork-and knife salad of an iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bacon bits, tomatoes and blue cheese is a great way to start a composed meal. So when a fresh modern supper club recently opened in the north suburbs, chef Adam Johnson, whose local restaurant résumé includes Kincaid’s and Public Kitchen, dared to mess with the beloved classic starter with an updated interpretation. And it works.
At Stone and Oak in White Bear Lake, the Wedge Salad ($14) maintains a traditional profile with crisp iceberg lettuce and blue cheese, but then takes you on a detour by swapping in heirloom tomatoes and a tangy, herb-laden, creamy green goddess dressing. Finished with a sprinkling of chives, it’s a pleasant stroll through the garden in plated form. To round out our meal, we ordered a burger and the bone-in chicken dishes, which we also recommend.