The 5 best things our food writers ate this week in the Twin Cities and beyond

On a meandering road trip in and around Northfield, I wound up here for the first time and bought all I could with the bills I found scrunched up in my pocket. (The cafe takes only cash or check.) That limitation stopped me from getting heartier lunch fare, like sandwiches and a lentil soup with a kind of pesto that my table-neighbors said was divine. But we were in no way deprived. This savory Danish ($6), filled in the center with a whole egg, chopped sweet peppers suspended in the whites and everything seasoning on the edges, hit the spot. (Sharyn Jackson)