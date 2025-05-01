Home & Garden

Minnesota plant sales offer bargains and gardening tips — here are 38 to check out

Nurseries and garden clubs across Minnesota are offering a variety of flower, vegetable, herb and specialty plants.

By Colleen Coles

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 4:30PM
People looking at rows of plants.
Plant sale volunteers lined up for the Friends School presale at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights in May 2022. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s that time of the year when garden club members, master gardeners and school groups around the state begin selling a plethora of popular annuals, perennials, succulents, seeds and hanging baskets to veteran gardeners and rookies alike.

Here’s a sampling of ones to hit statewide:

Twin Cities

North

Hennepin Technical College: Stock up on annuals, perennials and vegetables as well as hanging baskets and flower containers. Don’t forget geraniums for Mom. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 6-8. 9000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park; hennepintech.edu)

Champlin Garden Club: Select from a range of annuals, perennials, natives, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets. (8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 10. Willy McCoy’s parking lot, 12450 N. Business Park Blvd., Champlin; northerngardener.org)

Thousands of Minnesota-grown flowers, vegetables, shrubs and trees will be sold at the Anoka County Master Gardeners plant sale.

Anoka County Master Gardeners: Master gardeners can help you select from a variety of perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and houseplants. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. or until plants sell out, May 13. Anoka County fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd. NW., Anoka; anokamastergardeners.org)

Soil & Sunshine Garden Club: Annuals, perennials, tomatoes and herbs will be sold by the club that has been around since 1954. Profits fund educational events. (Noon-5 p.m. May 15; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16-17. 1184 115th Circle NE., Blaine)

Anoka Area Gardener’s: Choose from perennials, including native plants, vegetables, houseplants and garden items. Many of the plants are grown by the members. (8-11 a.m. May 17. St. Stephen’s Catholic School parking Lot, 506 Jackson St., Anoka; northerngardener.org)

South

Garden Club of Minneapolis: New and unusual annuals and perennials, herbs, vegetables and cooking-themed plant kits are part of the sales. Master gardeners will offer advice. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. May 8. St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Great Hall, 3450 Irving Av. S., Mpls.; gardenclubmpls.org)

Lake Country School: Vegetables, herbs and organic flowers grown at the school’s 160-acre farm will be available, as will native perennials, annuals, hanging baskets and pollinator packs. (8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 8-9. Lake Country School, 3755 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls.; lake-country-school.square.site)

Burnsville Native Plant Market: Select from native wildflowers, ferns and grasses. Some preorders available. (9 a.m.-noon May 17. Adjacent to Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville; burnsvillemn.gov)

Dakota County Master Gardeners: Sun and shade perennials, native and woodland plants, grasses, groundcovers, herbs and vegetables will be on sale at a new location. (8 a.m.- noon May 17. Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Av., Apple Valley; dakotamastergardeners.org)

Lakeville Area Garden Club: Choose from perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and indoor plant varieties. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18. Avonlea Neighborhood Club House, 1805 Green Gables Trail, Lakeville; lakevilleareagardenclub.org)

Daylily Society of Minnesota: Shop from a large collection of bare root daylilies and get questions answered from club members. (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 1. Bachman’s Heritage Room, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; daylilysocietyofminnesota.org)

East

Northern Lights: The event will not only include vegetables, natives, perennials, annuals and compost but also children’s activities and food trucks. This is a fundraiser for the St. Paul School of Northern Lights parent and family group. (9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 10. 768 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul; northernlightsplantsale.com)

Bee friendly plants at the Friends School Plant sale at the State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights, Minn., on Thursday, May 5, 2016. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER * reneejones@startribune.com
Bee-friendly plants were on display at the Friends School plant sale at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights in 2016. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Friends School: The annual fundraiser benefits the Friends School of Minnesota and features more than 2,000 varieties of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, vegetables and herbs. The Garden Fair will include tropical and hardy plants. (9 a.m.-8 p.m. May 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1800 Randall Av., St. Paul. Transit hub is northwest of the grandstand. There will be no parking in the Midway lot; friendsschoolplantsale.com)

Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota: Perennials and more will be featured at this annual fundraiser. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 16-17. 1647 Laurel Av., St. Paul; www.ansrmn.org)

South St. Paul Garden Club: Perennials grown by garden club members include hostas, lilies, herbs, peppers, tomatoes and garden art. (8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 17. 1900 Burma Lane, South St. Paul; 651-442-7225)

Ramsey County Master Gardeners: Select from native plants, perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and houseplants. (9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 17. Aldrich Ice Arena, 1850 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood; ramseymastergardeners.org)

The Great Plant Sale: Members of the Garden Club of Ramsey County will sell tomato plants, houseplants, shrubs from Baileys Nursery, themed seed kits, used garden tools and more. (9 a.m.-noon May 17; St. Luke Lutheran Church, indoors only, 1807 Field Av., St. Paul; ramseygardeners.org)

Washington County Master Gardeners: Annuals, perennials, native and prairie plants, herbs and vegetables will be sold. A Garden Expo will include master gardeners and a diagnostic clinic. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17; Washington County fairgrounds, 12300 N. 40th St., Lake Elmo; washingtoncountymg.org)

Sustainable Farming Association: “In Bloom: Community Plant and Seed Swap” will be held in conjunction with Lift Bridge Brewing Co. Swap plants and seeds with farmers, gardeners and hobbyists in the community while enjoying Farm Day Golden Ale and more. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17. 1900 W. Tower Drive, Stillwater; sfa-mn.org)

Minnesota Chapter North American Rock Garden Society: Minnesota’s hardy, unusual perennials from environments like alpine peaks, woodlands and deserts will be sold. Ideal for small gardens, containers and troughs. (9:30 a.m. plant auction, 10 a.m.-noon plant sale, June 7; Roseville Central Park Jaycee Shelter, 2540 N. Lexington Av., Roseville. Email: Rick Rodich at Leftwood2@yahoo.com)

West

Birch Island Woods: This nearly two-week plant sale on the farm offers hybrid and heirloom tomatoes, shrubs, vegetables, annuals and perennials. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 7-18. Picha Greenhouse and Farms, 6649 Birch Island Road, Eden Prairie; pichagreenhouses.com)

Edina Garden Council: Commercial and member-grown plants are part of this sale of perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and baskets. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 9. Arneson Acres Park, 4711 W. 70th St., Edina; edinagardencouncil.org)

Minnesota Arboretum: Select from annuals, perennials, fruits, vegetables, herbs, Minnesota natives, trees, shrubs and several varieties of U of M-introduced fruit trees. Free, but reservations required. (8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 9-10. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chanhassen; arb.umn.edu)

Garden art was among the items for sale at the Hennepin County Horticultural Society plant sale in 2019.

Hennepin County Horticultural Society: Sun and shade perennials, annuals, vegetables, houseplants and other garden items will be sold. (6:30-7:30 p.m. May 12. Faith Lilac-Way Lutheran Church parking lot, 7708 62nd Av. N., Crystal; hchsgardeners.com/)

Hennepin County Master Gardeners: Shop for perennials, annuals, baskets, vegetable seedlings, native plants, herbs, hostas, groundcovers and more. (9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18. Hopkins Pavilion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins; hennepinmastergardeners.org)

Richfield Garden Club: Annuals, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, perennials and native plants. Proceeds benefit the Federated Garden Clubs of MN scholarship program. (3-7 p.m. May 16; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18. Residences at 7027 and 7033 Park Av. S., Richfield; richfieldgardenclubcouncil.com)

Wright County Extension Master Gardeners: Herbs and vegetables, especially tomatoes, shade plants, some potted bare root trees and shrubs will be sold. (9-11 a.m. May 31. Wright County extension office, 3500 Braddock Av. NE., Buffalo; facebook.com)

Christine Becerra (left) and Lyndsey Buechel (right) browse the selection of plants at the Diggers Garden Club annual plant sale outside the Robbinsdale library on Saturday morning. ] MONICA HERNDON monica.herndon@startribune.com Robbinsdale, MN 06/07/2014
Christine Becerra and Lyndsey Buechel browse through a selection of plants at the Diggers Garden Club annual plant sale outside the Robbinsdale library in 2014. (MONICA HERNDON/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Diggers Garden Club: Garden plant lovers will find a variety here. (9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 7. Robbinsdale Historic Library, 4915 42nd Av. N., Robbinsdale; robbinsdalediggers.com)

Minnesota Hosta Society: A variety of hostas and other perennials are the big draw at this sale. (9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 7. Smith Coffee and Café, 8107 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie; mnhosta.org)

Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardener: Select from perennial divisions from master gardeners’ yards as well as over 60 varieties of native plants. Houseplants, garden art and fresh produce will also be for sale. (9 a.m.-noon Aug. 23. Cub Foods parking lot, 200 Pioneer Trail, Chaska; carverscottmastergardeners.com)

Greater Minnesota

North

St. Cloud Flower and Garden Club: Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and houseplants are part of the plant sale. (4-6:30 p.m. May 15, cash or checks only. Whitney Senior Center, 1527 Northway Drive, St. Cloud; northerngardener.org)

Duluth Garden Flower Society: Choose from a variety of plants from more than 20 local garden clubs and get helpful advice from members. (8-10 a.m. May 24. Rose Garden parking lot, 1314 London Road, Duluth; dgfs.org/2024/07/13/plant-sale-sat-may-27/)

Todd County Master Gardeners: Perennials, houseplants, annuals, vegetables and herbs will be featured. (8 a.m.-noon May 31. Todd County fairgrounds, 246 NE. 9th St., Long Prairie; extension.umn.edu)

South

Rochester Garden and Flower Club: Native plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers will be sold. (4-7 p.m. May 14; 8 a.m.-noon May 15; Graham Park, Building 41, 112 Arena Drive SE., Rochester; rgfc.org)

Blue Earth County Master Gardeners: Select from perennials, native plants, herbs, vegetables, annuals and houseplants. (9 a.m.-noon, May 17; Mankato Curling Club, 1202 Caledonia St., Mankato; tinyurl.com/2rnaawpa)

McLeod County Extension Master Gardeners: Choose from a mix of vegetables, perennials, houseplants and natives. (9-11 a.m. May 17. McLeod County fairgrounds 4-H building, 840 Century Av. SW., Hutchinson; facebook.com)

East

St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners: Proceeds from the plant sales go to fund nonprofit garden community projects. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 7. Octagon House Museum, 1004 3rd St., Hudson, Wis.; scvmga.weebly.com)

West

The Fergus Falls Area Garden Club: Select from hardy perennials, vegetables, annuals and garden items. Proceeds benefit the community. (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 29. Fergus Falls VFW, 420 E Washington Av., Fergus Falls; facebook.com)

Colleen Coles

News Assistant

Colleen A. Coles is a news assistant. She writes Quick Trips for the Travel section, a weekly round-up of festivals and events happening in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. She also compiles the calendar of events for the Home and Garden and Taste sections.

