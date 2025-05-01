Minnesota plant sales offer bargains and gardening tips — here are 38 to check out

It’s that time of the year when garden club members, master gardeners and school groups around the state begin selling a plethora of popular annuals, perennials, succulents, seeds and hanging baskets to veteran gardeners and rookies alike.
Here’s a sampling of ones to hit statewide:
Twin Cities
North
Hennepin Technical College: Stock up on annuals, perennials and vegetables as well as hanging baskets and flower containers. Don’t forget geraniums for Mom. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 6-8. 9000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park; hennepintech.edu)
Champlin Garden Club: Select from a range of annuals, perennials, natives, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets. (8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 10. Willy McCoy’s parking lot, 12450 N. Business Park Blvd., Champlin; northerngardener.org)
Anoka County Master Gardeners: Master gardeners can help you select from a variety of perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and houseplants. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. or until plants sell out, May 13. Anoka County fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd. NW., Anoka; anokamastergardeners.org)
Soil & Sunshine Garden Club: Annuals, perennials, tomatoes and herbs will be sold by the club that has been around since 1954. Profits fund educational events. (Noon-5 p.m. May 15; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16-17. 1184 115th Circle NE., Blaine)
Anoka Area Gardener’s: Choose from perennials, including native plants, vegetables, houseplants and garden items. Many of the plants are grown by the members. (8-11 a.m. May 17. St. Stephen’s Catholic School parking Lot, 506 Jackson St., Anoka; northerngardener.org)
South
Garden Club of Minneapolis: New and unusual annuals and perennials, herbs, vegetables and cooking-themed plant kits are part of the sales. Master gardeners will offer advice. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. May 8. St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Great Hall, 3450 Irving Av. S., Mpls.; gardenclubmpls.org)