Minnesota plant sales offer bargains and gardening tips — here are 38 to check out

Friends School: The annual fundraiser benefits the Friends School of Minnesota and features more than 2,000 varieties of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, vegetables and herbs. The Garden Fair will include tropical and hardy plants. (9 a.m.-8 p.m. May 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1800 Randall Av., St. Paul. Transit hub is northwest of the grandstand. There will be no parking in the Midway lot; friendsschoolplantsale.com)