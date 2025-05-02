Meet the new CEO of the Twin Cities-based real estate behemoth you may not know exists

I really think what our philosophy moving forward is going to be: do less, but do less better. What are the things that really matter to an agent or a consumer when they are using technology in real estate?

The technology should support that model. That’s what we’re after.

The ability for the consumer and the agent, through a singular application, to be able to see all of the milestones that are happening within their real estate transaction. If you bought a car the way that people are asked to buy a house, it would feel very troubling.

In your previous role, you partnered with Zillow’s Showcase initiative, which lets agents pay a little extra for a more tricked-out listing. Is Zillow a vendor or competitor?

Millions of unique viewers are on Zillow on a daily basis, so we wanted to give our agents the opportunity to best position their listings and their seller’s properties.

It’s probably a little bit of both. The lines get blurred a little bit. I would say historically, we’ve had a really good working relationship with them. Many of our companies use products that are now owned by Zillow.

Has the NAR lawsuit had any impact on how houses are bought and sold?