Meet the new CEO of the Twin Cities-based real estate behemoth you may not know exists

HomeServices of America might be the biggest real estate company even homebuyers and sellers don’t know.
The Twin Cities-based firm is the behemoth, behind-the-scenes owner for some of the nation’s biggest and most popular real estate brands, including Edina Realty. The company, one of several Berkshire Hathaway Energy companies, has grown by acquiring dozens of national brokerages, which retain their local brand and image.
That unusual strategy is the legacy of HomeServices founder, Ron Peltier, who stepped aside as CEO in 2019. Now, HomeServices has a new leader: Chris Kelly, the former executive vice president of the company, which recently ranked as the fourth-largest in the nation, according to Real Trends.
Kelly takes the reins in the wake of an especially turbulent time for the industry. Last year, as part of a historic legal settlement with the National Association of Realtors (NAR), HomeServices agreed to pay $250 million into the settlement fund.
The industry is also grappling with new NAR policies aimed at providing more clarity — and some would say, restrictions — around when agents can start marketing a property before listing on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
In an interview edited for clarity and length, Kelly shares where he intends to take company.
Any truth to recent reports Compass is in talks to acquire HomeServices?
There is no pending or contemplated transaction between HomeServices and Compass or any other third party. We are excited about the continued growth of our brands, companies and agents.
What’s your immediate focus?
The two things for us that are really going to be important moving forward, and they are tied together: One of them is simplifying the way we operate. The margins have certainly continued to shift and evolve in real estate, and so we have to operate much more efficiently in order to continue to raise the bar on the services provided by agents and the services that we provide to consumers. I’ll be starting the process of streamlining the back rooms of our companies.