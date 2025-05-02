Red Wing house on 12 acres with an indoor pool and sauna listed at $1.4M

About 20 years ago, Margaret and Kevin Simanski asked themselves what life would be like if they lived on a large piece of property with horses and cows.
That’s how they wound up building a 5,650-square-foot house in rural Red Wing, Minn.
“We just wanted to get out of the rat race,“ Margaret Simanski said. “So we decided, ‘Hey, we’ve got this property down in Frontenac. Let’s build our house!’”
They’d bought an old dairy farm, about 60 miles southeast of the Twin Cities, a few years earlier. In 2003, the Simanskis gave up their garbage-collection business, tore down the property’s old house and built a new one throughout the following year.
Now with both in their mid-60s, the two want to downsize and are building a different house about 12 miles away. They’ve listed the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, as well as its surrounding 12 acres, at about $1.4 million.
The house has an indoor pool and sauna. There’s also two stone fireplaces, a large pantry and a deck spanning one side of the home. The lower-level TV room has built-in surround sound and a wet bar. The Simanskis recently refinished the hardwood floors throughout the house, which local contractors custom built.
The Simanskis were a part of the construction every day. For example, they rented a stone splitter and cut all of the fieldstone for the fireplace in the main floor’s great room, Margaret Simanski said.
The lower-level fireplace, meanwhile, is a different design made of limestone.