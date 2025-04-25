St. Paul duplex with bungalow vibe on the market for just under $700K

But the attributes Gluesing most values are more personal, like friendships formed among people his house brought together — such as one between a handcrafted furniture-maker and another bungalow owner. He delighted in chatting with people on the Bungalow Tour about the home’s features. And after Gluesing’s mother died in 2017, and his father needed a new place to live, he was happy to offer his dad one level of the duplex.