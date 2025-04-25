St. Paul duplex with bungalow vibe on the market for just under $700K

Thomas Gluesing stops short of calling it magic, but he has sensed a special vibe from his home.
The 1923 craftsman-style house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul seems to facilitate serendipitous connections, even a feeling of wellbeing for those inside.
“One brings oneself into a space, and that space, if you’re open to it, can collaborate with you to bring a peace of mind,” Gluesing said. “It’s not only how many bedrooms, how many floors, screened-in porch, blah blah blah.”
For the record, though: The house is a two-story, up-and-down duplex with 2,400 finished square feet and floors of oak and maple. Each unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, dining room, kitchen, sunroom and, yes, a screened porch.
Gluesing bought the house in the early 1990s and did extensive refinishing and updating while staying true to the craftsman or arts and crafts style that emphasizes natural materials, functionality and simplicity.
But Gluesing and his partner, Gary Peter, both retired, have decided to move into a condominium. They have listed the home at $699,900.
Though advertised as a craftsman bungalow and featured in the Twin Cities’ Bungalow Club’s 2024 Bungalow Tour, it technically isn’t. The by-the-book definition requires one to one-and-a-half stories, while Gluesing’s home has two.
But in look and style, it qualifies, said Tim Counts, the area Bungalow club president.