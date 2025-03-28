Historic Minneapolis home built by Pillsbury co-founder on market for $1M

Sally French bought the historic Woodbury Fisk House in Minneapolis with the goal of hosting parties and arts-related gatherings.
She hosted countless literary salons, readings, concerts, sports-team dinners and other large events in her Marcy-Holmes neighborhood home.
Notable for its unusual Italianate Revival architecture and location among other grand old mansions, the 1869 house is one of 64 significant properties in Minneapolis’ Fifth Street Southeast Historic District and is also on the National Register of Historic Places.
Fisk, the man who had the house built, came to Minneapolis from New Hampshire in 1856 at age 29. He partnered with a friend, John S. Pillsbury, in the flour milling company that eventually evolved into the Pillsbury food company.
French and her husband, Rodney French, bought the house in 1998. The two worked in the Minneapolis schools and were big boosters, according to friends and their obituaries.
Rodney French died in 2011. Sally Friench died in December at the age of 92, and the home is now listed for $1 million.
As a public information and arts administrator, she is remembered for leading students on field trips to theaters, galleries and other arts organizations.
French wanted to continue her hospitality in her home, said Judy Hornbacher, French’s longtime friend and colleague.