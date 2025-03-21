House near St. Olaf with ties to philosopher Kierkegaard lists for $850K

When Tony and Julie Barrows were house hunting two years ago, they drove up to one possibility in Northfield, Minn., with the sounds of Heath Creek rushing alongside the yard.
“The grounds themselves spoke to us instantly when we arrived,” Tony Barrows said.
The inside of the house was the opposite vibe.
“We walked around in silence,” he said. “I don’t think we’d ever seen a house as beautiful as that.”
It left the couple, “in awe of the whole estate,” Julie Barrows said.
Now the Barrows, both government workers, are moving back to the Twin Cities for work and have put the house back on the market for $850,000 to wow another owner.
The home, constructed with native limestone, is on two acres and has more than 4,323 square feet. Natural light pours through large windows on the main floor, which has an open floor plan and a walk-out deck. The lower level has stone floors and opens onto a patio.
There are three full kitchens, five fireplaces (a mixture of decorative, wood-burning and gas), a sauna and a hot tub. It contains at least four full bedrooms, along with other versatile rooms.