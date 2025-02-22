Posh Nisswa house with access to Grand View Lodge amenities lists for $1.545 million

The arrangement with North Pines homeowners is called “branded residences.” The concept, though still relatively new in Minnesota, has been around for decades in vacation destinations such as Florida, Colorado and in other countries. The term refers to a private home that’s affiliated with a well-known brand, such as a hotel, resort or even a luxury make of car, suggesting a high level of service and amenities. Branded residences are sold on the open market and then often rented out by their owners.