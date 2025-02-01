1900 Lowry Hill home with ‘every single inch’ remodeled lists for $1.15 million

The second floor also contains two other bedrooms — one of which Deering used as a den with a TV — that share a bathroom and a small office that could alternately be used as a nursery. At the end of the long, narrow hallway is a laundry closet, separated from the hall by doors with opaque glass panels. When the light is on in the laundry area and the doors are closed, “a nice, warm light” shines through the glass, serving as a sort of hallway nightlight, she said.