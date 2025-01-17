Dome home in northern Minnesota is energy-efficient, weather-resistant — and listed at $449,000

The three-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot house stands on four heavily wooded acres — home to wildlife including deer, foxes, bears, beavers and porcupines — along the Bowstring River, which is connected to the Bowstring Chain of Lakes. It’s also next to the Anchor Inn Resort, which the Kittermans ran from 2004 until 2022, when they sold the resort and moved to Illinois to live near their children.