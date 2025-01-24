Luxe ‘European-esque’ Hastings home with 4 kitchens and 15 acres lists for $3.2 million

The well-equipped kitchen — well, actually, it’s kitchens, plural, starting with a front kitchen and a back kitchen. They’re connected by a sliding door, so dirty dishes can be stashed out of sight when the family entertains. Each has its own sink and dishwasher. The Thermador appliances include a large refrigerator, a separate large freezer and a wine cooler. There are two stovetops, a double oven whose two sides can be heated separately, a built-in microwave and coffee maker. There are custom cabinets and plenty of counterspace.