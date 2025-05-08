Officials ID 14-year-old boy fatally shot near Federal Reserve in Minneapolis

Officials on Thursday identified the 14-year-old boy who was shot to death this week in downtown Minneapolis near the Federal Reserve Bank building.
Thor William Wagaman Walsh of Minneapolis suffered multiple gunshot wounds Monday night and was declared dead less than 20 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
As of midday Thursday, police had announced no arrests in connection with the killing.
Officers responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. near the Federal Reserve Bank building on Hennepin Avenue at N. 1st Street and found Walsh had been shot.
A group of teens had been loitering in the area, and at some point a fight broke out, police said. One of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the boy, according to police.
Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement soon afterward: “When teenagers have access to guns, conflicts can turn deadly. One young life is lost, and others are forever changed. It’s heartbreaking.”
O’Hara added that the boy who died had been the victim of a shooting in the past and recently was a suspect in another.
The boy’s death is among nine in the past 1½ weeks in Minneapolis, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That total includes four people killed in a shooting that police suspect was gang-related.