Minneapolis condo in historic Midtown Exchange building listed for $205,000

Four years ago, when Gregory Gestner moved back to his home state from New York City, he checked out a condominium in the Midtown Exchange Building in Minneapolis.
“As soon as I walked in, I saw down the hallway this wall of windows,” he said. “It’s kind of my dream loft that I could never afford in New York.”
During his 17 years in New York working in public relations, Gestner lived in tiny studio apartments with little natural light. Here, south-facing windows let the rays pour in and offered an expansive 11th-floor view of Minneapolis.
Since then, Gestner, 43, has found a partner. Together, they own a dog and need more space than the condo’s 980 square feet. Gestner has listed the one bedroom, one bathroom property at $205,000.
Gestner estimated a similar place in New York would cost at least $800,000. Part of the reason for the affordable Minnesota price tag also has to do with location.
The Phillips neighborhood has weathered challenges for many years: boarded up businesses, crime, homeless encampments. When Ryan Companies began renovating the condo’s 1.1-million-square-foot Art Deco building in 2004, the building had broken windows and a parking lot that drew drug dealers, per Ryan’s website.
The building — built in 1928 as a retail and distribution center for Sears that closed in 1994 — is now an award-winning mixed-use space. It also withstood the riots and civil unrest after police murdered George Floyd in 2020, which happened about eight blocks south on Chicago Avenue.
That time “changed the face of what the community looked like,” said Alison Pence, the director of community engagement for Allina Health, which has headquartered in the Midtown Exchange Building since 2005.