Prairie School house on Stillwater’s Lily Lake listed for $825K

When brothers Tom, Paul and Joe Kiolbasa recall their years growing up in a house on Lily Lake in Stillwater, they emphasize the fun they had.
In summer, they fished and boated, even foraged for wild raspberries and asparagus. In winter, they rode inner tubes down their steep yard onto the ice. Even household chores are fond memories.
“My mom was huge on keeping the windows clean,” 68-year-old Paul Kiolbasa said. “While other kids were watching Saturday morning cartoons, we were washing windows.”
And there were a lot of windows. The family’s home, built in 1965, was an early design from the late Michael McGuire, a prominent Stillwater architect and Frank Lloyd Wright devotee.
The exterior walls are mostly glass, intended to connect the interior with the surrounding landscape, which is a key trait of the Prairie School style Wright and McGuire practiced.
“You feel like you’re almost part of the lake when you looked out there,” Kiolbasa said.
He’s not sure why parents Ed and Maxine hired an architect rather than buying “a little more conventional house.” But he said the house was his dad’s ”pride and joy."
Maxine Kiolbasa died 32 years ago. Ed died in December at age 99. So their sons have listed the home at $825,000.